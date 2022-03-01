 
 

Joe Rogan Admits to Sharing Fake News About Steven Seagal Joining Russian Forces, Calls It 'Parody'

Instagram/WENN
Celebrity

The 'Joe Rogan Experience' host previously came under fire after he shared a screenshot of an alleged CNN article that stated the actor was with Russian special forces near Kyiv in Ukraine.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has offered a mea culpa for his recent social media post. Having come under fire for sharing fake news about Steven Seagal joining Russian forces, "The Joe Rogan Experience" host admitted that it was only a "parody."

Making use of Instagram, the 54-year-old uploaded an article about Seagal being banned from Ukraine due to his bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the caption, the podcaster wrote, "I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was parody, which isn't surprising."

"But honestly it wouldn't be surprising if it was true either," the UFC color commentator added. "He was banned from Ukraine in 2017 because he was labeled as a national security threat. I, like all of you, hope the tragic situation is resolved there quickly."

Rogan previously came under fire for posting a screenshot of an alleged CNN article on Instagram. It read, "Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfiield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops."

Many have since called out Rogan on Twitter after they found out that the photo of Seagal was taken from his movie, "Cartels". The comedian himself recently drew backlash over his podcast and N-word controversy.

As for Seagal, he has made it clear that he considers both Russia and Ukraine "as one family." Speaking about the war between the two countries, the veteran action man told Fox News on Monday, February 28, "Most of us have friends and family in Russia & Ukraine."

"I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other," he added. "My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live & thrive together in peace."

