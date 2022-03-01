 
 

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

When shutting down the rumors brought by a TikTok user, the 'Bare Wit Me' songstress urges people to stop 'preying on Black positive families that are thriving.'

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor is furious after hearing wild rumors suggesting she used drugs due to Iman Shumpert's alleged infidelity. When setting the record straight, the "Bare Wit Me" songstress blasted everyone who believed the "CAP a**" story.

Teyana was forced to defend herself after a TikTok account, which reenacts "unconfirmed stories and parodies," posted a story that many assumed was about her. The story was allegedly sent by an anonymous person who claimed to be friends with someone who worked as an assistant for Teyana last November.

Having caught wind of the video, Teyana offered her clarification on Instagram. She first argued in a since-deleted post, "The person who sent in this CAP a** TikTok story is a fool, the person who 're-enacted' this CAP a** story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP a** story are the biggest fools smh. Y'all allow a YT girl to pull some s**t like this during Black History Month???"

"1. NO ONE have been 'hired' or 'fired' on my team. My whole staff is my family & all still currently work fro me. 2. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, s**t I don't even smoke weed & only drink occasionally," the musician further detailed. "4. If I overdosed where's the 911 call?? How would I be able to walk myself in to the hospital?"

"NOBODY AND I MEAN ABSOLUTELY NOBODY CAN MAKE PETUNIA OVERDOSE ON A DAMN THING," she went on fuming. "I'd kill @imanshumpert fine a**, put him in a nice suit and bury him my damn self before I EVER let him or ANYBODY to push me to do drugs or take myself out."

Accusing the TikTok user of clout-chasing, Taylor urged people to stop "preying on Black positive families that are thriving" and should instead be "praying for world peace." She noted, "Ppl are dying, police are still killing our brothers, our brothers are still killing our brothers, Black women are still the most disrespected & unprotected women in the world."

"Kids are still [getting] trafficked. We got bigger f**king fish to fry here y'all. Get focused damn smh," the mother of two concluded. "Now carry on. Nothing to see here."

