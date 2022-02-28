 
 

Young Thug Offers to Help African Students Escape Ukraine Amid Border Discrimination

Meanwhile, Beyonce Knowles' charitable foundation, BeyGood, also reacts to the alleged racism against Black people who tried to cross the Ukraine-Poland border.

AceShowbiz - Young Thug is among celebrities to offer his helping hands amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Upon learning of reports about border discrimination towards African students, the "Bubbly" rapper announced that he'll try to help them escape the country.

Making use of Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 27, the emcee declared, "If some of my rap brothers are in I'm willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass." He added, "Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I'm ready."

Thug has since received support from some fellow rappers. One in particular was YSL artist Strick, who shared the former's original post and penned, "This needs to be Shared more! I'm with your slime! Proud of you brother. Always been a true leader! PURE. King Spida to the rescue!"

Also reacting to the alleged racism was Beyonce Knowles' charitable foundation, BeyGood. "We are saddened by the news of African and other international students being denied at the border as they attempt to leave Ukraine," it wrote on Twitter. "We are hopeful that the various embassies could swiftly rectify the situation to help those in need of support."

This arrived after some African students claimed that authorities have blocked Black people from crossing to Poland due to a "Ukrainians' first" policy. "Some people have gone to get buses, but they're not allowing Black people basically onto the buses. They're prioritizing Ukrainians. That's what they say," a student named Korrine Sky told Insider.

Another African student claimed on Twitter that authorities were "threatening to shoot" them. "We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border. Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian. Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv," the individual penned alongside a video from the scene.

