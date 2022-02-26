Lizzo Claims She Still Has 'Anxiety' and 'Depression' Despite Fame

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rumors' hitmaker also talks about breaking the stereotypes surrounding plus-sized women ahead of her upcoming Amazon Prime show titled 'Big Grrrls'.

Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nothing has changed much for Lizzo with or without fame. In a cover interview story with Variety on Wednesday, February 23, the "Juice" hitmaker talked about living under the spotlight.

When asked to reflect on what it was like becoming known, Lizzo replied, "Fame happens to you." She went on to explain, "It's more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it's like -- my DNA didn't change. Nothing changed about me."

The "Rumors" singer said that her being famous didn't make a huge impact on her mental health issues. "My anxiety didn't go away. My depression didn't go away. The things that I love didn't go away. I'm still myself. But the way y'all look at me and perceive me has changed. It's a very weird, kind of formless thing," she said.

While Lizzo didn't "want to seem ungrateful," this is a topic that she's previously discussed with her therapist. She explained, "Most famous people have been famous just as long as they've been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting s**tfaced in 2018. And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me. By 2019, I noticed I couldn't go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff."

Lizzo also talked about breaking the stereotypes surrounding plus-sized women ahead of her upcoming Amazon Prime show titled "Big Grrrls". "I don't think they're doing it maliciously," she shared. "I definitely think they're conditioned to believe that bigger bodies don't have enough stamina to perform at the level that I do."

She went on to say, "For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as 'lazy,' and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It's fine. It's a stereotype. I ain't new to stereotypes. But what I'm trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I'm destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time."