 
 

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale
WENN/Avalon
TV

In the season finale, which aired on Wednesday, Miesha Tate came out as the winner, Todrick was the runner-up with 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Cynthia Bailey being the third-place finisher.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Todrick Hall seemingly was too upset to do interviews after failing to win season 3 of "Celebrity Big Brother". After he canceled some interviews, fans quickly took to social media to troll him.

"Todrick being a sore loser and he's not taking it well. Not surprising," one Twitter user said. "What a sore Loser [email protected] Such a big fan but an even bigger loser," someone else added.

Another fan added, "29 days of talking about himself nonstop, and now he decides he doesn't want to." On Thursday morning, February 24, the hashtag #TodrickExposedParty trended on the blue bird app.

In the season finale, which aired on Wednesday, Miesha Tate came out as the winner. Todrick was the runner-up with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey being the third-place finisher. Carson Kressley, meanwhile, was named as America's Favorite Houseguest.

  See also...

During the finale, former houseguests Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick and Todd Bridges did not shy away from making their feelings about him known.

"One of your favorite movies is 'Wizard of Oz', but you've forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I'm going to choose the lesser of two evils," Teddi said before casting her ballot for Miesha. "The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will not ever have to hear your voice again," Shanna added.

As for Chris, he said, "I came into this house and tried to leave with integrity, so this is for my son." He added, "I hope you realize that playing this game and winning, it’s definitely [about] doing it a good way and not talking bad about people that are already gone."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carson said that Todrick was "shaken" by "Celebrity Big Brother" jury reaction. "I think he was trying to process it all, and I think he was maybe a bit shaken by it. And I understand that when you're in that house, you have no point of reference. You have no sounding board. So you keep doing what you're doing, which seems to be working," she said.

"And it seems like a great idea, and then you get some other feedback when you get out. And it's hard to process that," she continued. "And I wish him all the best and it's going to be a learning experience. But I know how icky it is when people online say bad things. I got so many messages, like, "You're the stupidest player in the history of the game." And I'm just like, "I didn't know!"

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Elliot Page Speak Out Against 'Inhumane' Anti-Trans Youth Texas Laws

Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing Weeks After Son's Death of Apparent Suicide
Related Posts
Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

'CBB': Chris Kirkpatrick Calls Todrick Hall a 'Bully' Who 'Plays a Victim All the Time'

'CBB': Chris Kirkpatrick Calls Todrick Hall a 'Bully' Who 'Plays a Victim All the Time'

'Celebrity Big Brother': One Houseguest Willingly Exits the Show

'Celebrity Big Brother': One Houseguest Willingly Exits the Show

Most Read
Sherri Shepherd Officially Replacing 'The Wendy Williams Show' Slot This Fall: 'I'm So Excited'
TV

Sherri Shepherd Officially Replacing 'The Wendy Williams Show' Slot This Fall: 'I'm So Excited'

Fans React to Adult Arthur in Series Finale

Fans React to Adult Arthur in Series Finale

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Wendy Williams Allegedly Fires Management Team After Being Replaced by Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams Allegedly Fires Management Team After Being Replaced by Sherri Shepherd

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

Larsa Pippen Accuses Adriana de Moura of Being a 'Liar' in 'RHOM' Reunion Trailer

Larsa Pippen Accuses Adriana de Moura of Being a 'Liar' in 'RHOM' Reunion Trailer

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale