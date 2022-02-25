Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

WENN/Avalon TV

In the season finale, which aired on Wednesday, Miesha Tate came out as the winner, Todrick was the runner-up with 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Cynthia Bailey being the third-place finisher.

AceShowbiz - Todrick Hall seemingly was too upset to do interviews after failing to win season 3 of "Celebrity Big Brother". After he canceled some interviews, fans quickly took to social media to troll him.

"Todrick being a sore loser and he's not taking it well. Not surprising," one Twitter user said. "What a sore Loser [email protected] Such a big fan but an even bigger loser," someone else added.

Another fan added, "29 days of talking about himself nonstop, and now he decides he doesn't want to." On Thursday morning, February 24, the hashtag #TodrickExposedParty trended on the blue bird app.

During the finale, former houseguests Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick and Todd Bridges did not shy away from making their feelings about him known.

"One of your favorite movies is 'Wizard of Oz', but you've forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I'm going to choose the lesser of two evils," Teddi said before casting her ballot for Miesha. "The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will not ever have to hear your voice again," Shanna added.

As for Chris, he said, "I came into this house and tried to leave with integrity, so this is for my son." He added, "I hope you realize that playing this game and winning, it’s definitely [about] doing it a good way and not talking bad about people that are already gone."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carson said that Todrick was "shaken" by "Celebrity Big Brother" jury reaction. "I think he was trying to process it all, and I think he was maybe a bit shaken by it. And I understand that when you're in that house, you have no point of reference. You have no sounding board. So you keep doing what you're doing, which seems to be working," she said.

"And it seems like a great idea, and then you get some other feedback when you get out. And it's hard to process that," she continued. "And I wish him all the best and it's going to be a learning experience. But I know how icky it is when people online say bad things. I got so many messages, like, "You're the stupidest player in the history of the game." And I'm just like, "I didn't know!"