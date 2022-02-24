Tom Brady to Play Himself in Movie '80 for Brady' Following Retirement From NFL

WENN Movie

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will produce the forthcoming comedy movie along with Donna Gigliotti and will star alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is embarking on his new career after retiring from football. Following his retirement from the NFL, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will produce and play himself in a new comedy movie "80 for Brady".

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will star opposite Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, February 23. The 44-year-old former athlete will also produce the football-themed road trip movie through his company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti, whose credits include "Hidden Figures", "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Shakespeare in Love".

"80 for Brady" will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Kyle, who stars on the upcoming Apple limited series "WeCrashed" and co-wrote and starred in "The Climb", is executive producing with Michael as well. Jeff Stott is also executive producing. Production is due to begin this spring.

Kyle and Michael wrote the latest script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, known for co-writing "Booksmart". Inspired by a true story, "80 for Brady" tells a story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their quarterback hero, Tom, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Jane, Rita, Sally and Lily will play the quartet.

Shortly after the news broke, Tom took to his Instagram Story to confirm his upcoming project. Over a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article, the husband of Gisele Bundchen promised his fans, "THE COLLAB YOU NEVER EXPECTED. LFG."

Tom Brady promised fans that his upcoming movie '80 for Brady' will have 'the collab' they 'never expected.'

The news of his upcoming new project came nearly a month after he announced his retirement from football. On February 1, he said in his statement, "I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

At the time, Tom pointed out that "the future is exciting" though he admitted that he didn't know "exactly what [his] days will look like." He added, "I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."