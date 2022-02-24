Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' star removes evidence of his presence on the social media platform after appearing to throw subtle shade at his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's estranged husband.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson is withdrawing himself from Instagram amid Kanye West drama. The comic has removed his account on the social media platform again after seemingly shading the rapper.

As of Wednesday, February 23, the 28-year-old's Instagram page was down. Those trying to access his account, which previously used the handle @pmd, are met with the message "Sorry, this page isn't available" on screen.

It's unclear why Pete removed his account, but prior to that he appeared to throw subtle shade at Kanye. Before his account went dark, he added a link in his bio that leads to a YouTube video of a 10-second clip from Martin Scorsese's 1982 movie "The King of Comedy".

In the scene, fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin (played by Robert De Niro) shrugs as he delivers the line, "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." While Pete did not mention any name, fans quickly suggested that the video was a swipe at Ye, who has several times dissed the Staten Island native.

"Stand tall Pete, we've always loved YOU!!! Much support and [sic] loven the shade…. And reflection in the shades as well! Go Pete Go!!!" one person reacted to the video. Another supported the funnyman, "Pete coming in with hella shade and I am here for it. Slay King."

A third agreed, "Well said Pete. You are handling this situation as a man with class which is more than I can say for Ye. So glad Kim has found someone who treats her well and who she can be herself around." Someone else added, "Damnnnnnn, shots fired! Nice job being super classy about this, Pete. Kanye is a fool."

Prior to deleting his account, Pete also uploaded his first post to the grid. He shared a behind-the-scenes clip from his upcoming movie "The Home" and captioned it, "They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home." He added the hashtags, "#welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting," hinting that fans could look forward to more to come from him.

Pete rejoined Instagram earlier this month. He did not immediately post anything, but quickly garnered followers, including Ye. Meanwhile, he only followed his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan.