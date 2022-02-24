Cheryl Burke Divorcing Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer has filed for divorce from the 'Boy Meets World' actor in Los Angeles, listing January 7 as the date of their separation.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke is pulling the plug on her marriage to Matthew Lawrence. It has been revealed that the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer has filed for divorce from her husband of almost three years.

According to the paperwork, the two-time champion on the ABC dance competition series filed the documents to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 18. They apparently had been separated a month prior as she listed January 7 as the date of separation.

The 38-year-old cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for split and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a prenuptial agreement signed on May 20, 2019, just days before their nuptials. They have no children together.

Cheryl and Matthew first met on the set of "DWTS" when the "Boy Meets World" actor's brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on the dance competition series. They began dating in February 2007, but broke up in 2008.

The two reconnected and rekindled their romance nine years later in 2017. They got engaged in May of the following year on Cheryl's 34th birthday. They tied the knot on May 23, 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Cheryl, who suffers from tendinitis, credited Matthew as her "rock" in her sobriety journey back in 2020. "I don't know where I would be without him," she said on "Good Morning America". "It's important for me to also surround myself with people that have the same values," she shared. "I noticed that my group of friends have changed since back in my partying and drinking days to now. I have a lot less friends but a lot more meaningful friends."

She also gushed about the 42-year-old actor in YouTube video posted later in the same year. "I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn't clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me," she said of her relationship with the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star, which she said was "the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships." She added that she's "so grateful and happy that the universe really brought him back into my life when I was ready."