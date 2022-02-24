Priyanka Chopra Slams Rosie O'Donnell for Saying Her Name Incorrectly in Apology for Awkward Run-In

Instagram Celebrity

When breaking her silence on the 'American Gigolo' star's 'sincere apology' following their 'awkward' encounter, the 'Baywatch' actress says that she deserves 'to be respected' for her 'unique individuality.'

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra clearly has something to say to Rosie O'Donnell. In her latest social media post, the "Baywatch" actress slammed the "American Gigolo" star for incorrectly saying her name in an "apology" for their "awkward" encounter.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 23, the "Quantico" alum shared her thoughts on Rosie's apology, in which she referred to the actress as "something Chopra" and "the Chopra wife." In her statement, the 39-year-old artist began, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts…"

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," Priyanka continued. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

Priyanka went on to say, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology." The Indian beauty further noted, "If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing."

"Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak," Priyanka pointed out. "The White Tiger" star went on stressing, "Just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith." She ended her statement with folded hands and red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra broke her silence on Rosie O'Donnell's apology.

Rosie first detailed their "awkward" encounter on February 21. In a TikTok post, the former "SMILF" star said that she "embarrassed" her son and his girlfriend as well as Fran Drescher during a recent visit to Nobu, where she met Priyanka and Nick Jonas. As Rosie "always assumed" Priyanka was related to author Deepak Chopra, she brought up the topic while speaking to the couple.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in 'Kingdom' and 'Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak,' " Rosie recounted. The former "The View" co-host continued, "She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' I felt so embarrassed. Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too."

After facing criticism for calling Priyanka "the Chopra wife," Rosie issued another apology. In a separate TikTok clip, the 59-year-old comedienne said, "So I'm reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was [Deepak Chopra]'s daughter."

"People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward," Rosie explained. She went on to note that she could relate to Priyanka's feelings. "I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one," so she said.

Rosie continued to say that a lot of people "thought that too but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying." She went on to add, "So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with."

"Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka, I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me," Rosie noted. She then concluded her apology as saying, "Sorry, sometimes I f**k up. I did at Nobu."