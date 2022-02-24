 
 

Bella Hadid 'Isn't Concerned' Despite The Weeknd Dating Ex Pal Simi Khadra

Bella Hadid 'Isn't Concerned' Despite The Weeknd Dating Ex Pal Simi Khadra
Instagram
Celebrity

Earlier this week, the 'I Feel It Coming' hitmaker and the 26-year-old supermodel's ex best friend were spotted locking lips while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid isn't bothered by dating rumors surrounding her ex The Weeknd and her former best friend Simi Khadra. According to a source, the supermodel doesn't really care about the "Blinding Lights" singer's dating life.

"Bella is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers," an insider told HollywoodLife.com about the 26-year-old, who dated the musician on-and-off before splitting for good in 2019. "Bella knows that he's been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it's not really news to her."

The informant continued, "Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that."

  See also...

"Bella just kind of assumed that was girl code and a line you just don't cross without speaking to your friend about it first," the source added. "When it comes down to it though, that was before Bella even started dating Marc and it feels like such a long time ago at this point," the source continued, referring to Bella's art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

"Bella isn't worried about what other people are doing. She's really happy with Marc and feels so lucky she found a man who suits her so perfectly," the insider went on to dish.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd and Simi were spotted locking lips while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. Prior to this, Simi, who is a part of a DJ act with her sister Haze Khadra, was also seen partying at The Weeknd's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.

The two first sparked dating rumors in April 2021 with Bella unfollowing them both on social media soon after.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson Not Listed on Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Birth Certificate - Here's Why

Cheryl Burke Divorcing Matthew Lawrence After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage
Related Posts
Bella Hadid Shares What Keeps Her Going Back to 'Abusive' Relationships

Bella Hadid Shares What Keeps Her Going Back to 'Abusive' Relationships

Bella Hadid Quits Drinking After Seeing Her Brain Scan

Bella Hadid Quits Drinking After Seeing Her Brain Scan

Bella Hadid Dragged on Twitter After She Says Having a Stylist Gave Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Dragged on Twitter After She Says Having a Stylist Gave Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Reveals Her Tearful Post Made Her 'Less Lonely' Amid 'Excruciating' Mental Health Issue

Bella Hadid Reveals Her Tearful Post Made Her 'Less Lonely' Amid 'Excruciating' Mental Health Issue

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official