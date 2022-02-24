Bella Hadid 'Isn't Concerned' Despite The Weeknd Dating Ex Pal Simi Khadra

Instagram Celebrity

Earlier this week, the 'I Feel It Coming' hitmaker and the 26-year-old supermodel's ex best friend were spotted locking lips while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid isn't bothered by dating rumors surrounding her ex The Weeknd and her former best friend Simi Khadra. According to a source, the supermodel doesn't really care about the "Blinding Lights" singer's dating life.

"Bella is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers," an insider told HollywoodLife.com about the 26-year-old, who dated the musician on-and-off before splitting for good in 2019. "Bella knows that he's been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it's not really news to her."

The informant continued, "Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that."

"Bella just kind of assumed that was girl code and a line you just don't cross without speaking to your friend about it first," the source added. "When it comes down to it though, that was before Bella even started dating Marc and it feels like such a long time ago at this point," the source continued, referring to Bella's art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

"Bella isn't worried about what other people are doing. She's really happy with Marc and feels so lucky she found a man who suits her so perfectly," the insider went on to dish.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd and Simi were spotted locking lips while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. Prior to this, Simi, who is a part of a DJ act with her sister Haze Khadra, was also seen partying at The Weeknd's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.

The two first sparked dating rumors in April 2021 with Bella unfollowing them both on social media soon after.