Lala Kent Details How She'll Explain 'Negative Stories' About Randall Emmett to Daughter

The 'Give Them Lala Beauty' founder called off their engagement in October 2022 after the movie producer, with whom she shares daughter Ocean, allegedly cheated on her.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent knows that someday she will have to have a conversation with daughter Ocean about her dad Randall Emmett. In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 22, the "Vanderpump Rules" star shared how she would explain to her daughter about their relationship.

When asked if she's worried if Ocean might hear "negative stories" about her father, Lala replied, "I worry about a lot of things." The 31-year-old added, "But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

Lala went on to say that "it will be an open conversation." She continued, "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person."

The mom of one was also determined to raise Ocean as someone who is "strong, safe, and loved" and "unbreakable." She added, "The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become."

Lala has been so open about her split from Randall. Back in December, the Bravo personality said that the split was "traumatizing" and the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

"This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily," she said in a preview of Melissa Gorga's new PodcastOne show, "Melissa Gorga on Display". "Just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family."

The "Give Them Lala Beauty" founder, who called off their engagement in October 2022 after the movie producer allegedly cheated on her, added, "And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me -- like I said -- daily."

Meanwhile, a source said that "Randall always lives a double life." The insider further detailed, "He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."