Lamar Odom Loves That People Support Him to Get Back Together With Khloe Kardashian

During his stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother', the former NBA player has expressed his desire to reconnect with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum several times.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom isn't the only one who loves to see him getting back together with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The former star of "Celebrity Big Brother" said that he's happy that people support his effort to reunite with Khloe.

"Actually, it's really nice to hear [the support]. It's refreshing," Lamar told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 22. "When you marry someone in 30 days, they'll always be connected to you somehow, someway. She'll always have a place in my heart.''

He also shared that the Good American jeans founder's help after his near-fatal 2015 overdose was monumental to him. "When I came out of the coma, she took care of me. I'm talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn't do it myself. So, I'm fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did," he went on to explain.

During his stint on "Celebrity Big Brother", Lamar has expressed his desire to reconnect with Khloe several times. "I didn't treat that good woman right," the 42-year-old admitted in the February 14 episode of "Celebrity Big Brother". "I'm going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her]."

He added in a confessional, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was." He continued, "She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."

He also shared a message for Khloe when he was evicted from the house in the February 21 episode. "I miss you and I hope I get to see you soon," he said.

As for Khloe, the California native previously opened up about where she stands with her ex-husband. "We're not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health. I think we're all really rooting for him and just want the best for him," she told host Andy Cohen during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special in June 2021.

"I loved that chapter in my life. Regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound, it was still just a very significant part of my life and my story, and I wouldn't change it. It sounds crazy, but it was meant to happen and it happened," she continued.