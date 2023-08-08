Chris Noth Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accusations as He Deems His Infidelity 'Isn't a Crime'

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix Celebrity

Being accused of sexual assault by a number of women, the former 'Sex and the City' star calls the claims 'completely ridiculous' and discusses the reason behind him cheating on his wife.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Noth has shut down sexual assault allegations levelled at him. Facing the wrongdoing accusations from a number of women, the "Sex and the City" actor claimed that the encounters were consensual while deeming his infidelity in his marriage of 11 years is not "a crime."

The 68-year-old Hollywood star denied the accusations in an interview published on Monday, August 7. Speaking to USA Today, he stated, "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave. It sounds defensive. I'm not. There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial. There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses."

About the sexual assault allegations themselves, Chris commented, "And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact." On the reason why he does not "like talking about it," he said, "Because as soon as I do, you'll get the Daily Mail or someone grabbing a part of it and doing it, and I don't want my kids seeing that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris admitted that he cheated on his wife of 11 years, Tara Wilson. While insisting that his infidelity is not "a crime," he confessed, "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture." He further explained, "You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun."

"You're not hurting anybody," the former "Law & Order" star continued sharing his thoughts on the matter. "No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.' "

This was not the first time Chris denied sexual assault accusations against him. Back in December 2021, he released a statement about the matter. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories 'been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual," he said.

Chris has been plagued with sexual assault accusations since 2021. Two of his accusers, who used the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, made the claim in December 2021. Zoe claimed to have been raped in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004, whereas Lily stated that he sexually assaulted her in 2015 when he was married to his wife Tara.

You can share this post!