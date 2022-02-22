 
 

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Instagram
Music

The 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' crooner informs his online devotees that his show at New York City's Madison Square Garden will go on although his drummer tests positive for the coronavirus.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Mayer will rock on without his drummer. On Monday, February 21, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer announced that he will continue with his U.S. tour although his drummer tested positive for COVID-19.

The crooner made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram. "This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show," he declared.

The 44-year-old is set to perform at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night. Gushing over his first show at the venue, he penned, "It all feels deeper and more exciting than ever."

  See also...

John kicked off his "Sob Rock Tour" on Thursday at the MVP Arena in Albany. He opened the show by performing 11 songs, including "Oh No, Not Again!", "Brainstorm" and "Last Train Home".

John has embarked on the 2022 "Sob Rock Tour" in support of his July 2021 album of the same name. It concludes on May 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier this month, the "New Light" hitmaker performed at the "John Mayer Small Stage Series Concert" for SiriusXM and Pandora in Los Angeles. During the concert, he paused for a while to help a female fan who went unconscious.

"Stop the show. Are they conscious? Give me thumbs up if they're alert," John asked the crowd. Though at first it seemed like someone in the crowd was giving him the go-ahead, he later said, "You need an AED [automated external defibrillator]? Well, that's not somebody who's alert!"

After a brief pause, John announced, "I'm going to step off stage for a second," as the crowd cheered the decision. The concertgoer was treated and taken out of the venue in a wheelchair, and the singer later told the audience that she was "up and waved goodbye, so she's okay."

You can share this post!

Megan Fox Giggles After Being Mistakenly Called Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' at NBA All-Star Game

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Car Accident
Related Posts
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Disses 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow in Andy Cohen Tribute

John Mayer Disses 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow in Andy Cohen Tribute

John Mayer's Dead and Company Forced to Cancel Cancun Festival After His Positive COVID Test

John Mayer's Dead and Company Forced to Cancel Cancun Festival After His Positive COVID Test

Most Read
Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel
Music

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

Artist of the Week: Karol G

Artist of the Week: Karol G

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis