John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

The 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' crooner informs his online devotees that his show at New York City's Madison Square Garden will go on although his drummer tests positive for the coronavirus.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Mayer will rock on without his drummer. On Monday, February 21, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" singer announced that he will continue with his U.S. tour although his drummer tested positive for COVID-19.

The crooner made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram. "This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight's concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show," he declared.

The 44-year-old is set to perform at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night. Gushing over his first show at the venue, he penned, "It all feels deeper and more exciting than ever."

John kicked off his "Sob Rock Tour" on Thursday at the MVP Arena in Albany. He opened the show by performing 11 songs, including "Oh No, Not Again!", "Brainstorm" and "Last Train Home".

John has embarked on the 2022 "Sob Rock Tour" in support of his July 2021 album of the same name. It concludes on May 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier this month, the "New Light" hitmaker performed at the "John Mayer Small Stage Series Concert" for SiriusXM and Pandora in Los Angeles. During the concert, he paused for a while to help a female fan who went unconscious.

"Stop the show. Are they conscious? Give me thumbs up if they're alert," John asked the crowd. Though at first it seemed like someone in the crowd was giving him the go-ahead, he later said, "You need an AED [automated external defibrillator]? Well, that's not somebody who's alert!"

After a brief pause, John announced, "I'm going to step off stage for a second," as the crowd cheered the decision. The concertgoer was treated and taken out of the venue in a wheelchair, and the singer later told the audience that she was "up and waved goodbye, so she's okay."