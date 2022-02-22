 
 

Megan Fox Giggles After Being Mistakenly Called Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' at NBA All-Star Game

Megan Fox Giggles After Being Mistakenly Called Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' at NBA All-Star Game
Instagram
Celebrity

Upon noticing the announcer's faux pas at the Sunday game in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the 'Transformers' actress is spotted chuckling before whispering in her fiance's ear, 'I'm not your wife.'

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox has the sweetest reaction after she's mistakenly introduced as Machine Gun Kelly's "wife" at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon learning of the announcer's blunder, the "Transformers" actress could be seen giggling.

The 35-year-old actress and her fiance were seen sitting courtside at the Sunday, February 20 game which was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They were introduced to the crowd on a jumbotron, with the announcer saying, "Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox."

Shortly after the mishap, Megan could be seen turning her head to MGK. The "Jennifer's Body" actress was then spotted whispering in his ear, "I'm not your wife," to the "Bloody Valentine" rapper while laughing it off.

  See also...

Megan and MGK got engaged on January 11 in Puerto Rico, under the banyan tree, the same spot where the two first fell for each other. In a video they shared on social media, the 31-year-old rapper could be seen getting down on one knee as Megan stood in shock with her hands over her mouth.

Megan then dropped to her knees and allowed MGK to place the engagement ring, which has one with an emerald cut into a teardrop and the other with a diamond, on her finger. The lovebirds then wrapped their arms around one another and shared a kiss.

After many fans believed that MGK hired videographers to document his proposal to Megan as they found out three camera angles, MGK told Vogue that he "just recorded it on [his] cell phone." He went on to insist, "It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Megan then chimed in, noting that she doesn't "really look at social media" despite their decision to release the video on Instagram. MGK went on explaining, "We released it to control the narrative."

"As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, 'whoa!' " MGK continued. The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor further stressed that he "didn't expect" that their engagement was going to be "a huge megastory."

You can share this post!

Courteney Cox Admits She Looked 'Really Strange' After Past Cosmetic Procedures

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Related Posts
Megan Fox Posts Thirst Trap After Finalizing Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Posts Thirst Trap After Finalizing Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's Thorned Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern Over Toxic Relationship

Megan Fox's Thorned Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern Over Toxic Relationship

Megan Fox Shares Romantic Bath Time Clip With Machine Gun Kelly Days After Their Engagement

Megan Fox Shares Romantic Bath Time Clip With Machine Gun Kelly Days After Their Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate Engagement by Drinking 'Each Other's Blood'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate Engagement by Drinking 'Each Other's Blood'

Most Read
Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Celebrity

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London