Megan Fox Giggles After Being Mistakenly Called Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' at NBA All-Star Game

Upon noticing the announcer's faux pas at the Sunday game in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the 'Transformers' actress is spotted chuckling before whispering in her fiance's ear, 'I'm not your wife.'

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox has the sweetest reaction after she's mistakenly introduced as Machine Gun Kelly's "wife" at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon learning of the announcer's blunder, the "Transformers" actress could be seen giggling.

The 35-year-old actress and her fiance were seen sitting courtside at the Sunday, February 20 game which was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They were introduced to the crowd on a jumbotron, with the announcer saying, "Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox."

Shortly after the mishap, Megan could be seen turning her head to MGK. The "Jennifer's Body" actress was then spotted whispering in his ear, "I'm not your wife," to the "Bloody Valentine" rapper while laughing it off.

Megan and MGK got engaged on January 11 in Puerto Rico, under the banyan tree, the same spot where the two first fell for each other. In a video they shared on social media, the 31-year-old rapper could be seen getting down on one knee as Megan stood in shock with her hands over her mouth.

Megan then dropped to her knees and allowed MGK to place the engagement ring, which has one with an emerald cut into a teardrop and the other with a diamond, on her finger. The lovebirds then wrapped their arms around one another and shared a kiss.

After many fans believed that MGK hired videographers to document his proposal to Megan as they found out three camera angles, MGK told Vogue that he "just recorded it on [his] cell phone." He went on to insist, "It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Megan then chimed in, noting that she doesn't "really look at social media" despite their decision to release the video on Instagram. MGK went on explaining, "We released it to control the narrative."

"As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, 'whoa!' " MGK continued. The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor further stressed that he "didn't expect" that their engagement was going to be "a huge megastory."