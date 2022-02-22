Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The beauty queen and political commentator passed away in Miami, Florida, eight days after suffering severe head and neck injuries from an undisclosed accident.

AceShowbiz - Young beauty queen Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away at age 27. The Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 died on Friday, February 18 after suffering severe head and neck injuries from an undisclosed accident, her family has confirmed.

The bereaved family shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Sunday. "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," read a statement in the post.

"Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups," the family remembered her. They added, "At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe."

The comment section was soon flooded with messages of condolences from Zoe's friends and followers. One in particular was political commentator Tomi Lahren who wrote, "I am so so sorry for your loss."

Another commented, "God be with you Queen Zoe. Rest in Power, you have entered eternity and we will meet again! Well done women of God! May your family find peace in your amazing walk on earth." A third person mourned, "We will miss you. But I find comfort and knowing I'll see you again sister in Christ. Thank you for being a beautiful light here on earth."

"Love you Zoe You are with the angels and our Heavenly Father," another added. "You lit up a room. Your smile shined so bright. You radiated the Holy Spirit. I really will miss you. Not many people are kind in today's world but you showed kindness always. Til we meet again one day my sister. You impacted the world and could never be duplicated or forgotten. May God bless your soul."

Besides her pageant title, Zoe was a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.

The family will announce information about burial arrangements and other matters at a later date.