John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Instagram Music

The 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' hitmaker decides to leave the stage for several minutes with his band to help the fainting fan during his performance at 'Small Stages Series Concert' in Los Angeles.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Mayer is one of the artists who prioritize fans' safety during concerts in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The "New Light" hitmaker briefly stopped his first live show in two years to help a fan with a medical emergency.

On Wednesday night, February 9, the 44-year-old musician performed the "John Mayer Small Stage Series Concert" for SiriusXM and Pandora in Los Angeles. After noticing one female concertgoer went unconscious, he didn't hesitate to stop the show.

"Stop the show. Are they conscious? Give me thumbs up if they're alert," John asked the crowd. Though at first it seemed like someone in the crowd was giving him the go-ahead, he later said, "You need an AED [automated external defibrillator]? Well, that's not somebody who's alert!"

After a brief pause, John announced, "I'm going to step off stage for a second," as the crowd cheered the decision. The female fan was treated and taken out of the venue in a wheelchair, while John and his band left the stage for several minutes.

The "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" crooner later noted that the woman was okay. "Anyone in the crowd who's worried, I'm told that she's up and waved goodbye, so she's okay," he said. "The system works, thank you very much."

When the Grammy-winning musician and his band returned to the stage, they played "Waiting on the World to Change". His SiriusXM-Pandora show setlist included six tracks from his latest album "Sob Rock".

John kicked off the show with "Last Train Home", after being introduced on stage by his close friend and "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen. The pop star also debuted "All I Want Is to Be With You" during an encore and closed the show with his hit "New Light".

There has been increased pressure on artists to be mindful of fan safety during concerts in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last November. Ten concertgoers died of compression asphyxia during Travis Scott (II)' headlining set.

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish also paused her show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to give an asthma inhaler for a fan. In the middle of her performance, the "Happier Than Ever" singer spotted a female concertgoer caught in a pit near the front of the stage's catwalk.

After making sure the fan got the inhaler and reminding the audience not to crowd the female fan, the "Happier Than Ever" singer said, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going." While she didn't name Travis, fans, even Kanye West, believed she was referencing the Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in 10 people killed.