Courteney Cox Admits She Looked 'Really Strange' After Past Cosmetic Procedures

Opening up about aging and her changing attitude to cosmetic procedures, the 57-year-old 'Friends' alum reflects on 'doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.'

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox has come to terms with aging, but not before she made several bad decisions. In an new interview, the actress opens up about getting older and her changing attitude to cosmetic procedures.

"I feel like I'm young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don't think about it," the 57-year-old sitcom star tells the Sunday Times Style magazine of being at her age. "To me we're the same age until I actually study it."

Courteney admits that getting older has affected her attitude toward physical appearance. "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she admits. "And I didn't realize that, oh s**t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

The Monica Geller of "Friends" says she realized she had "to stop," thinking "that's just crazy" after she noticed that the public was talking about her look. "The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself," she confesses.

As she's about to turn 60 in the near future, the Birmingham native shares how she looks forward to it, "Oh God, it's so hard to even hear or say. I can't believe it. There's nothing wrong with being 60, I just can't believe it. Time goes so fast." She adds, "There's no question that I am more grounded, I've learnt so much in my life -- what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."

Thus, Courteney, who plays a depressed erotic novelist who moves from New York City to rural Connecticut with family on her new comedy horror series "Shining Vale", finds it easy to relate to her character. "It was exciting to play a character that was so flawed and real," she gushes.

"The fact that she's going through this midlife crisis slash menopause," the mother of 17-year-old daughter Coco continues. "I can obviously relate to being that age where you're like, 'Oh wow, I can't believe I'm right here,' and [asking] what makes you happy. I understand that midlife stuff completely."