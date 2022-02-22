 
 

Courteney Cox Admits She Looked 'Really Strange' After Past Cosmetic Procedures

Courteney Cox Admits She Looked 'Really Strange' After Past Cosmetic Procedures
Instagram
Celebrity

Opening up about aging and her changing attitude to cosmetic procedures, the 57-year-old 'Friends' alum reflects on 'doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.'

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox has come to terms with aging, but not before she made several bad decisions. In an new interview, the actress opens up about getting older and her changing attitude to cosmetic procedures.

"I feel like I'm young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don't think about it," the 57-year-old sitcom star tells the Sunday Times Style magazine of being at her age. "To me we're the same age until I actually study it."

Courteney admits that getting older has affected her attitude toward physical appearance. "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she admits. "And I didn't realize that, oh s**t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

  See also...

The Monica Geller of "Friends" says she realized she had "to stop," thinking "that's just crazy" after she noticed that the public was talking about her look. "The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself," she confesses.

As she's about to turn 60 in the near future, the Birmingham native shares how she looks forward to it, "Oh God, it's so hard to even hear or say. I can't believe it. There's nothing wrong with being 60, I just can't believe it. Time goes so fast." She adds, "There's no question that I am more grounded, I've learnt so much in my life -- what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."

Thus, Courteney, who plays a depressed erotic novelist who moves from New York City to rural Connecticut with family on her new comedy horror series "Shining Vale", finds it easy to relate to her character. "It was exciting to play a character that was so flawed and real," she gushes.

"The fact that she's going through this midlife crisis slash menopause," the mother of 17-year-old daughter Coco continues. "I can obviously relate to being that age where you're like, 'Oh wow, I can't believe I'm right here,' and [asking] what makes you happy. I understand that midlife stuff completely."

You can share this post!

Sherri Shepherd Will 'Reach Out' to Wendy Williams' Fans as She'll Be Named Permanent Replacement
Related Posts
Courteney Cox Drops by 'Friends' Coffee Shop and Serves Drinks to Fans

Courteney Cox Drops by 'Friends' Coffee Shop and Serves Drinks to Fans

Courteney Cox Showers Johnny McDaid With Love and Praises on 45th Birthday

Courteney Cox Showers Johnny McDaid With Love and Praises on 45th Birthday

Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans With Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reunion on 4th of July

Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans With Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reunion on 4th of July

Daytime Emmys 2021: Courteney Cox, Zac Efron Among Children's, Animation and Lifestyle Nominees

Daytime Emmys 2021: Courteney Cox, Zac Efron Among Children's, Animation and Lifestyle Nominees

Most Read
Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Celebrity

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31