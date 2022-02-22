Britney Spears Reportedly Signs $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is getting ready to share her side of the story. The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker has reportedly signed a $15 million book deal to release her upcoming tell-all memoir.

On Monday, February 21, Page Six confirmed that the "Toxic" songstress has sealed a bombshell book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her upcoming memoir. It's also reported that the forthcoming book will tell about her career, her life and her family.

The deal allegedly came after a bidding war from multiple publishers over her book. An insider claimed to the outlet, "The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas." The news of the book deal came three months after a judge terminated the 40-year-old singer's 13-year conservatorship.

Britney apparently has been planning a memoir since she was freed from her conservatorship. Back in January, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer wrote alongside an old-school typewriter, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???"

Britney was also seemingly triggered to share her side of the story after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir "Things I Should Have Said" in January. In the book, the "Zoey 101" alum included details about alleged situations involving Britney and her family's "complicated dynamics."

While promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang during an interview with "Good Morning America" that Britney once pulled a knife out and locked both of them in a room. She also accused her older sister of having "erratic" behavior.

At the time, Britney didn't waste her time to slam her sister for "airing false or fantastical grievances." The "Sometimes" singer also wrote via Instagram, "Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your [sic] f**king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty Lord could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

Not stopping there, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart also issued a forceful cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, asserting that Britney will "no longer be bullied" by her family. In response, the "Sweet Magnolias" star's lawyer insisted that the actress' book is based on "her own experiences and her own trauma" and that the letter "fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever."