 
 

Britney Spears Reportedly Signs $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears Reportedly Signs $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker has reportedly signed millions worth of book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster for her upcoming memoir about her career, life and family.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is getting ready to share her side of the story. The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker has reportedly signed a $15 million book deal to release her upcoming tell-all memoir.

On Monday, February 21, Page Six confirmed that the "Toxic" songstress has sealed a bombshell book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her upcoming memoir. It's also reported that the forthcoming book will tell about her career, her life and her family.

The deal allegedly came after a bidding war from multiple publishers over her book. An insider claimed to the outlet, "The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas." The news of the book deal came three months after a judge terminated the 40-year-old singer's 13-year conservatorship.

Britney apparently has been planning a memoir since she was freed from her conservatorship. Back in January, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer wrote alongside an old-school typewriter, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???"

  See also...

Britney was also seemingly triggered to share her side of the story after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir "Things I Should Have Said" in January. In the book, the "Zoey 101" alum included details about alleged situations involving Britney and her family's "complicated dynamics."

While promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang during an interview with "Good Morning America" that Britney once pulled a knife out and locked both of them in a room. She also accused her older sister of having "erratic" behavior.

At the time, Britney didn't waste her time to slam her sister for "airing false or fantastical grievances." The "Sometimes" singer also wrote via Instagram, "Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s**t but your [sic] f**king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty Lord could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

Not stopping there, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart also issued a forceful cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, asserting that Britney will "no longer be bullied" by her family. In response, the "Sweet Magnolias" star's lawyer insisted that the actress' book is based on "her own experiences and her own trauma" and that the letter "fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever."

You can share this post!

Aaron Rodgers Shares Quote About Love and Truth After Shailene Woodley Split

Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Accuses Him of 'Adultery' and 'Cruel Treatment' in Divorce Papers
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Fans Believe She's 'Secretly Married' to Sam Asghari After He Calls Her His 'Wife'

Britney Spears' Fans Believe She's 'Secretly Married' to Sam Asghari After He Calls Her His 'Wife'

Ten Most Fierce Celebrity Sibling Feuds

Ten Most Fierce Celebrity Sibling Feuds

Britney Spears Reveals She Was 'Never Allowed' to Enjoy Spa During Years-Long Vegas Residency

Britney Spears Reveals She Was 'Never Allowed' to Enjoy Spa During Years-Long Vegas Residency

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Revealing She Has 'Horrible' Nausea During Vacation

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Revealing She Has 'Horrible' Nausea During Vacation

Most Read
Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Celebrity

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31