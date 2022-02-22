Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Accuses Him of 'Adultery' and 'Cruel Treatment' in Divorce Papers

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Hannah Lee Fowler reveals she's 6 months pregnant with her and the country music star's first child as she files for divorce after almost five years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Sam Hunt's wife is calling it quits with the country music star while she is pregnant. Hannah Lee Fowler has filed for divorce from the singer, just two months shy of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Hannah filed the divorce papers in Tennessee, which isn't a no-fault divorce state, on Friday, February 18. In the legal documents, she accuses Sam of infidelity and "cruel" treatment. She claims the 37-year-old is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery."

"The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," the boilerplate code section Hannah cites reads, according to TMZ. She adds that "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

The pair never publicly announced they're expecting a child, but Hannah says in the papers that she is currently expecting her first child with Sam. She also reveals that she is due in May.

Hannah is requesting "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future" and asks to be named the primary residential guardian of the pair's baby-to-be. Along with seeking child support, Hannah sought for "the parties [to] be awarded their respective separate property," indicating that they have a prenup.

Interestingly, Hannah lists the date of separation as February 18, the same day she filed the papers.

Sam and Hannah got engaged in January 2017 after dating on-and-off since 2008. She was the main inspiration behind his album "Montevallo". Her name and their story are also referenced in his song "Drinkin' Too Much".

The now-estranged couple tied the knot on April 15, 2017 in Sam's hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. Back in July 2021, Sam told a Miami radio station that he and Hannah were considering having kids "sooner than later."

"[We've] really started to think about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now," the "Make You Miss Me" hitmaker said at the time. "I'm hoping we'll have some good news sooner than later."