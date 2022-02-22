 
 

'America's Got Talent' Family Mourns Death of Contestant Nightbirde After Cancer Battle

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara as well as host Terry Crews pay tribute to Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, who died on Saturday, February 19 at 31 years old.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" family is mourning the death of one its best talents. The show's standout and fan-favorite Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, has passed away after losing a battle with cancer.

The singer/songwriter died on Saturday, February 19 after months of receiving treatment for the disease, which had spread to her lungs, spine and liver, a source with direct knowledge told TMZ on Monday. She was only 31 years old.

Her family has also released a statement confirming the sad news. "We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in the statement.

"Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor," the statement continued to read. "She had a witty joke for every occasion - even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus."

Following the news, "AGT" judges and host have taken to social media to pay their tributes. "@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her," judge Howie Mandel tweeted.

Judge Heidi Klum posted on her Instagram Story, "We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde." Fellow judge Sofia Vergara took to her own Story to write, "Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today you were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to all of Nightbirde's family and friends. She was something special."

Host Terry Crews, meanwhile, posted on his feed, "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

"AGT" also shared the news on its social media pages. "Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane," read the message posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Nightbirde competed in season of 16 of the NBC competition series. She received a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, but had to withdraw mid-season to focus on her health. She had previously survived breast cancer in 2018 after being diagnosed in 2017, but it came back in a metastatic state in 2019. In 2020, she was again declared cancer-free, only to have it return in 2021.

