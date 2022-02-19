Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

WENN/Instagram/Instar Celebrity

The 'Fault in Our Stars' actress has seemingly ditched her engagement ring as she's seen flaunting her bare left finger while shopping in Malibu, California after allegedly breaking up from the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley seemingly confirms that she is single. The Tris Prior depicter in the "Divergent" film series has been caught without her engagement ring in her first public outing since Aaron Rodgers breakup.

The 30-year-old actress was spotted shopping in Malibu, California on Thursday, February 17. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she could be seen clutching her phone and showing off her bare left ring finger as she crossed the street with a big shopping bag around her arm.

For the outing, Shailene opted to dress casually in a gray polo shirt, a denim jacket and brown sandals. Flaunting her natural beauty, "The Fault in Our Stars" actress emerged with a fresh face and pulled her hair in a messy bun.

Shailene's sighting came just days after it's reported that she and Aaron went separate ways as "neither of them was happy." An insider claimed to PEOPLE, "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together."

A separate source said that the "Big Little Lies" actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback "couldn't make it work." The insider shared, "There were too many obstacles. They're both adults and decided to part amicably."

The exes allegedly "fell hard and fast, but it was a mismatch from the start." Upon noticing their separation, an informant said that "no one in their circle is surprised this didn't work out." The insider went on to say of the couple, who began dating in July of 2020 and announced their surprise engagement in February last year, "In the bubble of the pandemic, it was easy for them to fall in love and focus only on their relationship but that's not real life."

A separate source informed Us Weekly that the pair "certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn't work." The so-called insider added, "They thought [they] were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren't aligned."