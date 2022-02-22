 
 

Chad Ochocinco Wants to Compete With Keke Wyatt as She Announces Pregnancy With 11th Child

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant is among those who respond to the 'Nothing in This World' singer's announcement that she is expecting another bundle of joy with her husband Zackariah Darring.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chad Ochocinco a.k.a. Chad Johnson is taking his competitive spirit to bed. The former professional football wide receiver is letting everyone know that he is ready to compete with Keke Wyatt after the latter announced that she is expecting her 11th child.

On Sunday, February 20, Keke dropped the news by sharing her new family pictures. In the two images, the pregnant star flaunted her baby bump, clad in a little black dress, while she posed next to her husband Zackariah Darring and her children.

In the caption, the 39-year-old stated the obvious as she wrote, "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a 'plus 1' to the Wyatt Bunch!" She didn't forget to mention her fourth child who was a still birth as adding, "Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn't available for the picture but you're with us in spirit Shuga! #Baby11."

Keke also shared pictures from her stunning maternity photo shoot in a separate post. In the snaps, she posed in a red gown with a dramatic shawl flown behind her back. The singer sported full makeup with red lipstick while she cradled her bare tummy which was decorated with some intricate drawings.

  See also...

Upon seeing Keke's announcement, Chad hinted at his intent to compete with the soon-to-be mother of eleven. "KeKe Wyatt really think she finna outdo me….," the former NFL star tweeted in jest.

Social media users were quick to react to Chad's tweet, with one reminding him, "I think she already!" Some others, meanwhile, brought up Nick Cannon, who is currently expecting his eighth child. "don't let nick cannon see this," one remarked. Another enthused, "Nick cannon has 24 hrs to respond."

Chad has at least eight children with seven different women. His youngest child and his first with fiancee Sharelle Rosado was born in January this year. As for Keke, she already has ten children with her ex-husbands Rahmat Morton and Michael Jamar Ford as well as her current husband Zackariah.

Following her latest pregnancy announcement, Keke was showered with congratulatory messages by her famous friends, including NeNe Leakes who wrote, "Blessings upon Blessings." Tamar Braxton commented, "Chile Finally I love u sister," while Karlie Redd gushed, "Wow You Look Beautiful Congratulations."

