Michael Buble's Wife Flaunts Baby Bump in His New MV as She Reveals They're Expecting Fourth Child

Instagram Celebrity

In the upcoming music video for his new track 'I'll Never Not Love You', the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker's wife Luisana Lopilato shows off her pregnant belly as she walks with her husband and her three kids.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are expanding their family. The "Haven't Met You Yet" hitmaker's wife announced the exciting news by showing off her growing pregnant belly in his new music video.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming music video for his new track "I'll Never Not Love You" obtained by TMZ on Monday, February 21, the 46-year-old singer emerges from a "Sixteen Candles"-inspired dream sequence to find himself belting out a tune at a very confused grocery store clerk. His wife Luisana quickly steps in to save him from embarrassment before walking away.

Luisana, clad in a white T-shirt, black leather jacket and blue jeans, then shows off her baby bump as she walks away with the couple's children, 8-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Elias and 3-year-old Vida. The video is a call-back to the first time the couple appeared on camera together in his music video "Haven't Met You Yet".

On Monday, Michael took to his Instagram account to tell his fans in a series of cue cards, "I can't wait for you to see this music video." In the note accompanying the post, the "Feeling Good" crooner wrote, "I can't wait for you to see this video! Join the global premiere of the 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video tomorrow at 7AM PT on @youtube."

A few days earlier, Michael teased his fans about the forthcoming music video, " 'Haven't Met You Yet' was the beautiful start of a true romance." He added, "10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel 'I'll Never Not Love You' 2.22.22."

Luisana also said that she's "happy" to be working with her husband. "You can't imagine how happy and glad I feel about working with Mike, and spending 3 days with him on set," the 34-year-old model/actress gushed. "I admire him so much, he is the #1 in everything he does, so professional!"

"Thank you mi amor for always trust in me and being my best friend. Thank you for make me feel that I am a great woman, actress, mum. You encourage me to be always a best person," Luisana continued. "It's impossible to express just in one post how I feel right now! Stay tuned for our new video, a recap of our love story during this 14 years together."