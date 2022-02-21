Kanye West Isn't Having It That Daughter Chicago Wears Makeup in Photos With Khloe Kardashian

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Aside from taking issue with his 4-year-old daughter being 'too grown looking' in the pictures, the father of four accuses Kim Kardashian of stealing his style.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West isn't happy with the way his daughter Chicago is raised by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her family. After feuding with the reality TV star over their eldest child North's activities on TikTok, the father of four is now criticizing new pictures of his second daughter and third child, Chicago.

Over the weekend, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her with her niece, showing how they spent their "girls day" in a series of Instagram Stories. In the series of snaps, the Good American founder took selfies with Chicago, who appears to be wearing makeup.

Khloe Kardashian shared a selfie with her niece Chicago.

Upon seeing the images, Ye let everyone know what bothered him the most about his daughter in the photos. Sharing the pictures on his own Instagram account, he wrote in the caption, "these pics are too grown looking for my little girl.."

As Ye continues attacking his ex Kim on social media, he recently also accused the reality TV star of stealing his style. It arrived after TMZ put together a video which compared Kim's looks to his latest ex Julia Fox's. The video came with a heading which read, "If you can't be with the one you love ... love the one who looks exactly like her!"

Ye thought that the criticism was wrongly addressed to him. "TMZ I love you guys... this is too funny I got notes though," he sarcastically responded, before pointing out, "First of all use my pic where I'm in front of Nobu where I'm wearing the tank Kim got the style she currently using from me this summer."

"I been the most influential person in fashion [since] my heroes Ralph Michael Jackson and Puff," he claimed. "We live in 2022 but most people still dress like it's the 90s Nike been pushing the same old a** styles on y'all for years but when someone is creative and influential y'all call them weird."

The 44-year-old further boasted, "But I look good as f**k I'm rich as f**k I love God and I'm having my way. It's my world now. Love you guys for life. That piece was entertaining."

This surely adds to the list of everyone Kanye has been beefing with. Hip Hop By The Numbers recently brought up the list that includes a range of well-known figures like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z and Peppa Pig.

Not ashamed of it, the "Hurricane" spitter later reacted to the tweet by adding his other foes which the outlet forgot to mention. "Come on guys… This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apply Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange TIk Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezoz Charlamgne Disney Liberals and of course Skete," he commented on the list.

Kanye West reacted to a tweet about everyone he has been beefing with

"...and any all corny s**t in general," he continued. "Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up its up for everybody. Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!!"