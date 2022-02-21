 
 

Kanye West Isn't Having It That Daughter Chicago Wears Makeup in Photos With Khloe Kardashian

Kanye West Isn't Having It That Daughter Chicago Wears Makeup in Photos With Khloe Kardashian
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

Aside from taking issue with his 4-year-old daughter being 'too grown looking' in the pictures, the father of four accuses Kim Kardashian of stealing his style.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West isn't happy with the way his daughter Chicago is raised by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her family. After feuding with the reality TV star over their eldest child North's activities on TikTok, the father of four is now criticizing new pictures of his second daughter and third child, Chicago.

Over the weekend, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her with her niece, showing how they spent their "girls day" in a series of Instagram Stories. In the series of snaps, the Good American founder took selfies with Chicago, who appears to be wearing makeup.

Khloe Kardashian's IG Story

Khloe Kardashian shared a selfie with her niece Chicago.

Upon seeing the images, Ye let everyone know what bothered him the most about his daughter in the photos. Sharing the pictures on his own Instagram account, he wrote in the caption, "these pics are too grown looking for my little girl.."

As Ye continues attacking his ex Kim on social media, he recently also accused the reality TV star of stealing his style. It arrived after TMZ put together a video which compared Kim's looks to his latest ex Julia Fox's. The video came with a heading which read, "If you can't be with the one you love ... love the one who looks exactly like her!"

  See also...

Ye thought that the criticism was wrongly addressed to him. "TMZ I love you guys... this is too funny I got notes though," he sarcastically responded, before pointing out, "First of all use my pic where I'm in front of Nobu where I'm wearing the tank Kim got the style she currently using from me this summer."

"I been the most influential person in fashion [since] my heroes Ralph Michael Jackson and Puff," he claimed. "We live in 2022 but most people still dress like it's the 90s Nike been pushing the same old a** styles on y'all for years but when someone is creative and influential y'all call them weird."

The 44-year-old further boasted, "But I look good as f**k I'm rich as f**k I love God and I'm having my way. It's my world now. Love you guys for life. That piece was entertaining."

This surely adds to the list of everyone Kanye has been beefing with. Hip Hop By The Numbers recently brought up the list that includes a range of well-known figures like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z and Peppa Pig.

Not ashamed of it, the "Hurricane" spitter later reacted to the tweet by adding his other foes which the outlet forgot to mention. "Come on guys… This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apply Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange TIk Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezoz Charlamgne Disney Liberals and of course Skete," he commented on the list.

Kanye West's List of Foes

Kanye West reacted to a tweet about everyone he has been beefing with

"...and any all corny s**t in general," he continued. "Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up its up for everybody. Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!!"

You can share this post!

Stephen Amell Reacts to Arrow Diss in 'Peacemaker' Season Finale

Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Channel Barbie and Ken for Her 18th Birthday Bash
Related Posts
Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Officially Objects to Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Declared Single

Kanye West Officially Objects to Kim Kardashian's Request to Be Declared Single

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Most Read
Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'
Celebrity

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Prince Harry Feels Bringing Family to U.K. Is 'Dangerous' Without Security

Prince Harry Feels Bringing Family to U.K. Is 'Dangerous' Without Security

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner