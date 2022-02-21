 
 

Artist of the Week: Karol G

Music

The 31-year-old Colombian superstar joins the likes of Shakira and Gloria Estefan in becoming female artists with the most Top 10s on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, thanks to 'Sejodioto'.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Karol G is on the rise again. The Colombian superstar is back atop the charts with her recent single "Sejodioto". Raising with a 33 percent boost in audience impressions to 10 million since its September 2021 release, the song has pushed her to the summit on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.

The accomplishment marks Karol's 12th No. 1 on the chart since August 2018. With the recognition, she became one of the female artists with the most Top 10s since the chart launched in 1986. The list is still led by Shakira, who has 30 on her account. Gloria Estefan, meanwhile, trails behind with her 13th Top 10.

Produced by Ovy on The Drums, "Sejodioto" previously debuted at the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs. It jumped to No. 9 from the 15th spot with 2.3 million on-demand streams in the U.S. in the week ending January 3, marking the musician's 13th top 10 on Hot Latin Songs.

  See also...

"Sejodioto" arrived less than a year after Karol dropped her last album "KG0516". It is the singer's first major release after she split from Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. The song is presumably Karol's response to Anuel's diss track, "23 Preguntas", since she celebrates being commitment-free in the track.

"I'm tired of relationships, I don't want any more prisons," so read the English translation of the lyrics. "How cool it feels/ To make love with another/ and let you are mine without papers/ And so zero broken hearts."

Karol G recently teamed up with Becky G for a new party song called "MAMIII". The empowering anthem made history as it became the first all-female Latin collaboration to reach the Top 10 on the Global Spotify Chart. The song also reached No. 1 on the new Top 10 Pandora Radio chart and hit the No. 1 spot on Apple Music Mexico.

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

Lawyer Representing Women Suing Trey Songz Responds to Criticism Over $20M Lawsuit
