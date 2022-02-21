'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

Music

AceShowbiz - The magic has not died for the "Encanto" soundtrack. The soundtrack album for the Disney+ movie continues to lead the Billboard 200 albums chart for a sixth nonconsecutive week after earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 17, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 83,000, equaling 123.44 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 12,500 and 2,500 units are TEA units. With the new achievement, the album is now tied with Adele's "30" for the third-most weeks at No. 1 in the last five years.

Back to the chart, Gunna's "DS4Ever" is at No. 2 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" ascends from No. 4 to No. 3 with 42,000 units, while Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" climbs from No. 7 to No. 4 with 34,000 units.

The Weeknd's "The Highlights", however, descends three rangs. It dips from No. 8 to No. 5 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" soars high from No. 10 to No. 6 after earning 31,000 units. Also ascending this week is Adele's "30" that moves up from No. 9 to No. 7 with nearly 31,000 units.

Eminem and Dr. Dre return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, thanks to their co-headlining performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13. Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits" jumps from No. 126 to No. 8 with almost 31,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for Dr. Dre's "Dr. Dre - 2001", it vaults from No. 108 to No. 9 with 30,500 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Sour" which rises from No. 12 to No. 10 with just over 30,000 equivalent album units earned.