 
 

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks
Music

Eminem and Dr. Dre, meanwhile, return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, thanks to their co-headlining performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - The magic has not died for the "Encanto" soundtrack. The soundtrack album for the Disney+ movie continues to lead the Billboard 200 albums chart for a sixth nonconsecutive week after earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 17, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 83,000, equaling 123.44 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 12,500 and 2,500 units are TEA units. With the new achievement, the album is now tied with Adele's "30" for the third-most weeks at No. 1 in the last five years.

Back to the chart, Gunna's "DS4Ever" is at No. 2 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" ascends from No. 4 to No. 3 with 42,000 units, while Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" climbs from No. 7 to No. 4 with 34,000 units.

  See also...

The Weeknd's "The Highlights", however, descends three rangs. It dips from No. 8 to No. 5 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" soars high from No. 10 to No. 6 after earning 31,000 units. Also ascending this week is Adele's "30" that moves up from No. 9 to No. 7 with nearly 31,000 units.

Eminem and Dr. Dre return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, thanks to their co-headlining performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 13. Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits" jumps from No. 126 to No. 8 with almost 31,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for Dr. Dre's "Dr. Dre - 2001", it vaults from No. 108 to No. 9 with 30,500 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Sour" which rises from No. 12 to No. 10 with just over 30,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:
  1. "Encanto" Soundtrack - Various Artists (98,000 units)
  2. "DS4ever" - Gunna (46,000 units)
  3. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (42,000 units)
  4. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (34,000 units)
  5. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (33,000 units)
  6. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (31,000 units)
  7. "30" - Adele (nearly 31,000 units)
  8. "Curtain Call: The Hits" - Eminem (almost 31,000 units)
  9. "Dr. Dre - 2001" - Dr. Dre (30,500 units)
  10. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (just over 30,000 units)

You can share this post!

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem
Related Posts
'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

'Encanto' Soundtrack Blocks NBA YoungBoy's 'Colors' From Taking No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

'Encanto' Soundtrack Blocks NBA YoungBoy's 'Colors' From Taking No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

'Encanto' Soundtrack Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

'Encanto' Soundtrack Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Most Read
Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel
Music

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks