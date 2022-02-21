Lawyer Representing Women Suing Trey Songz Responds to Criticism Over $20M Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, Arie Mitchell says, 'Tell me what your vagina's worth to you' when insisting that the millions worth of suit is nothing compared to a woman's body.

AceShowbiz - Arie Mitchell has responded to criticism she received over the $20 million lawsuit she filed against Trey Songz. The lawyer, who is representing three accusers of the "Go Crazy" hitmaker and two of Chris Brown's alleged victims, insisted that the amount of damages is nothing compared to a woman's body.

In a new interview with Latasha Kebe, the attorney said, "Then everybody thinks about these dollar amounts. That's all they hear these big numbers, big numbers, big numbers." She then asked, "Tasha, tell me what your vagina works to you?"

"It's priceless," Latasha answered. Arie continued asking, "And if somebody violates your most intimate part where babies come out, where we birth life from, how does anybody put a price on that?"

"We're trying to penalize the behavior," Arie went on to explain. "Because if we can't get them penalized in criminal court, which is what all of my clients want, they really want to see them behind bars."

Arie further shared, "But we can't do anything about that. Hopefully we think if they're penalized enough financially, that'll be the thing that corrects the behavior." The lawyer then elaborated, "If you know if you taking vaginas out here, it's gonna cost you $20 million. Probably think twice about it."

Trey was accused of anal rape in a $20 million lawsuit filed on February 15 by an unidentified woman, who is being represented by Arie. Trey allegedly anally raped a woman at a house party on March 24, 2016.

The woman said that Trey invited her to a house party in Los Angeles. At the time, the singer invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex. She further explained that he asked her if he could "get that a**" on the way upstairs, to which she says she repeatedly told him "no" and to stop asking.

The alleged victim also accused Trey of throwing her to the ground, ripping her pants off, pinning her down face first and forcing his penis into her anus without her consent. The woman added she screamed in pain and begged the "Bottoms Up" crooner to stop and even tried fighting him off before noting she was overpowered.

The woman, who is suing Trey for $20 million in damages, said the exam showed she had "severe anal tearing that could require surgery." However, she admitted she didn't name Trey to police because she was "in shock and fearing for her life."

For his part, Trey vehemently denied the accusations. "It isn't hard to see what's happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault," his spokesperson said. The rep further stressed that "the allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired."

Trey's brother Ruski also denied the sexual assault allegations. Taking to social media on February 15, the R&B singer's sibling wrote, "Y'all have these wild misconceptions that [Trey Songz] has all these rape allegations when he doesn't. All the ones you've been seeing are from the same lawyer. How on earth is that not coincidental to y'all?"