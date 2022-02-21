 
 

Bethenny Frankel Says 'Life Is Precious' Following 'Medical Emergency' Due to Fish Allergic Reaction

Bethenny Frankel Says 'Life Is Precious' Following 'Medical Emergency' Due to Fish Allergic Reaction
The former 'The Real Housewives of New York' star shares that the scary incident happens after she accidentally ate fish while dining with her 11-year-old daughter Bryn during a trip.

  Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has shared an important message to her fans. When recalling her latest "medical emergency" that happened due to her fish allergic reaction, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star said that her life is "precious."

The 51-year-old TV personality took to her Twitter account on Sunday, February 20 to remind others how precious their lives are. "Life is precious….that's all I know," tweeted the Bravo reality star.

Minutes earlier, Bethenny posted a TikTok video in which she detailed the scary incident. "Reminder for those of you with allergies of any kind to be very alert when traveling. I had a scary experience last night," she began her clip.

"Last night, my daughter told a server that I am deathly allergic to fish," Bethenny explained. Though they ordered a vegan menu, which shouldn't have had any fish, they were accidentally given another diner's plate that had fish mixed in.

  See also...

Bethenny recounted, "I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looks different." She added, "And I then asked a server, who was scared to tell me what was in it, and I got very serious, [saying] 'What is in this?' And in fact, it was fish."

"So it ended in shots and a medical situation. But please be hyperaware. Carry your EpiPen and tell every person you can how allergic to food you are," Bethanny urged her followers. The reality star added that her 11-year-old daughter Bryn was "concerned" because it was "a lot of responsibility" as she dealt with her mother's health crisis and worried about having to administer her EpiPen.

Bethenny went on to say, "It was a crisis. It was a medical emergency with shots and traumatized my daughter. So please be very safe. Over-protect yourself." She captioned her clip, "My poor peanut was awake all night thinking I wasn't going to be OK."

Seemingly sharing on TikTok wasn't enough, Bethenny later tweeted, "If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you." She added, "Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen."

In a separate Twitter post, Bethenny responded to people who criticized her advice as epi pens are "expensive" and they have expired dates. She said, "I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I'm going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per Bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens."

