DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Instagram Celebrity

After the Michigan rapper comments on his girlfriend's Instagram Live and calls her beautiful despite her going barefaced, one critic disagrees and says the singer is 'not cute.'

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - DDG has come to Halle Bailey's defense after a hater came for her looks. Being a protective boyfriend, the 24-year-old hip-hop star wasn't hesitant to call out the Internet troll who insinuated that the singer is ugly.

Recently, the one-half of Chloe x Halle went on Instagram Live during which she appeared to go makeup free. Also tuning into her live was her boyfriend DDG, who gushed in the comments by calling her beautiful.

One blog then posted about DDG's sweet comment about his girlfriend, but a naysayer disagreed. Without provoked, the troll shared her "unpopular opinion" and wrote, "She's not cute to me."

Catching wind of this, the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" spitter didn't waste any time to clap back. He wrote back to the hater, "You too old for this. Yo [p***y] barely work [a clown emoji] look in da mirror. U a 2 on yo BEST day."

DDG defended his girlfriend Halle Bailey against a hater.

DDG's response has since sparked a debate among other Internet users, who weighed on in whether his comment to the critic was appropriate or not. "I'm glad he defended his girlfriend," one fan defended him.

Another said, "He had a right cause Halle doesn't bother anyone but her cat and stuffed animals." A third similarly said, "as he goddamn should. More men should do this in general. Plus I don't understand why women are so hard on each other for looks. Weird as f**k. Probz ain't lesbian by dissecting sis face like a frog in science class."

Some others, however, thought that his reply to the critic was sexist and derogatory. "Defending your gf from real threats is one thing. His reply is so feminine to me and unnecessary," one of them argued. Another opined, "I like that he is defending his woman, but IDK about defending one woman by talking about another woman's cootie cat (and maybe the age but I'm not so picky abt that). Just take that part out and he would have done a fine job."

Someone else chimed in, "Yeah his response was a bit feminine," before adding, "On another note, that 'fan' should have kept her opinions to herself."