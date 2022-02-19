 
 

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

Music

The parody, which is shared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', highlights the former Mayor of New York City's hypocrisy as it shows his unflattering footage and pictures.

  • Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eminem has fired back at Rudy Giuliani, thanks to Stephen Colbert. On Thursday, February 17, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host shared a hilarious "rebuttal" from the emcee in response to the Republican's rant about his Super Bowl kneel.

In the parody, someone impersonates Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself" with changed lyrics. The whole clip criticizes Rudy's hypocrisy as it shows unflattering footage and pictures of the former Mayor of New York City.

"He's lost grasp of reality (Whoa)/ Is he having a stroke? He found ballots they're faux/ He's Trump's madam that's gross," so read the brutal lyrics. "Befriends Russians colludes/ Loves corruption it's true/ He's been pushing the coup/ Married his cousin? Oh ew."

  See also...

This arrived after Rudy told Eminem to "go to another country" for kneeling at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. When appearing on "77 WABC", he raged, "You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?"

"The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter," the former lawyer of Donald Trump continued. "It's allowing Snoop 'Kill Police' Doggy Dogg to perform, in spite of the fact that just a few days ago, he put out a song, if that's what he does."

During the interview, Rudy also dragged Snoop Dogg for his lyrics. "I don't know what he does. To me, it's kind of like [low mumbling/growling noise]. Here's a good thing. He used the N-word and, I don't even understand it. You know? Doesn't have a big effect on me," he said.

"The only way I knew the lyrics of the song kept using the N-word and encouraging people to kill police officers is because someone gave me the lyrics," the politician added. "I would not have been able to understand what he said. But, having said those words, he didn't belong on that stage."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Dave Chappelle Will Host and Executive Produce 4 New Comedy Specials on Netflix
Related Posts
Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Nominees

Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Nominees

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Engaged to Longtime BF, Debuts New Ring

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Engaged to Longtime BF, Debuts New Ring

Most Read
Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics
Music

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video