Watch Eminem's Hilarious 'Rebuttal' After Rudy Giuliani Slams Him Over Super Bowl Kneel

The parody, which is shared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', highlights the former Mayor of New York City's hypocrisy as it shows his unflattering footage and pictures.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eminem has fired back at Rudy Giuliani, thanks to Stephen Colbert. On Thursday, February 17, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host shared a hilarious "rebuttal" from the emcee in response to the Republican's rant about his Super Bowl kneel.

In the parody, someone impersonates Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself" with changed lyrics. The whole clip criticizes Rudy's hypocrisy as it shows unflattering footage and pictures of the former Mayor of New York City.

"He's lost grasp of reality (Whoa)/ Is he having a stroke? He found ballots they're faux/ He's Trump's madam that's gross," so read the brutal lyrics. "Befriends Russians colludes/ Loves corruption it's true/ He's been pushing the coup/ Married his cousin? Oh ew."

This arrived after Rudy told Eminem to "go to another country" for kneeling at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. When appearing on "77 WABC", he raged, "You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?"

"The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter," the former lawyer of Donald Trump continued. "It's allowing Snoop 'Kill Police' Doggy Dogg to perform, in spite of the fact that just a few days ago, he put out a song, if that's what he does."

During the interview, Rudy also dragged Snoop Dogg for his lyrics. "I don't know what he does. To me, it's kind of like [low mumbling/growling noise]. Here's a good thing. He used the N-word and, I don't even understand it. You know? Doesn't have a big effect on me," he said.

"The only way I knew the lyrics of the song kept using the N-word and encouraging people to kill police officers is because someone gave me the lyrics," the politician added. "I would not have been able to understand what he said. But, having said those words, he didn't belong on that stage."