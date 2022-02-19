Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

While shutting down the rumors, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor sarcastically says that one of his 'favorite aspects' of being an actor is seeing the press 'come out with the most outrageous headlines.'

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland has responded to rumors that he and Zendaya Coleman bought a house in London. In a new interview, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor blasted the media for manipulating the truth.

The 25-year-old English actor discussed the matter during his appearance in the Friday, February 18 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan". He told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "One of my favorite aspects of this job is the way the press will manipulate the truth and come out with the most outrageous headlines. It's crazy."

"I've had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" Tom noted. "I didn't buy a new house," he further stressed.

The "Chaos Walking" star went on to say, "I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.' " Ryan then asked the actor, "So, where did that come from? Was there any inkling of truth to that?"

While Tom hasn't responded to Ryan's question, the TV host jokingly threw a string of rapid-fire questions as saying, "Did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone's house? Were you invited over?" The "Cherry" actor, who looked frustrated by the questions, then replied, "I don't know! Honestly, I don't know," which garnered an outburst of laughter from the audience.

Late last month, it's reported that Tom and Zendaya were "over the moon" about moving in together. At the time, a source told The Mirror, "They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them."

In the meantime, a separate source told Daily Mail that the couple could soon be choosing furniture together. "Tom has spent quite some time making this house into his perfect home and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let's see," the insider claimed. "They are Hollywood's hot, young couple and don't want to be apart."

Last December, Tom said that he wanted to hang up his Spider-Man costume, fueling speculations that he'd like to move in together with the "Dune" actress. In an interview with PEOPLE, he candidly shared, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

Tom also told the outlet that he is looking forward to becoming a father one day. "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad -- I can wait and I will, but I can't wait," he explained, "If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out."