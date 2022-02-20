Celebs Who Publicly Beg Their Exes Back

Pexels/Yan Krukov Celebrity

While some of these celebrities manage to get back with their former partners, some others decide to call it quits for good and move on with someone new.

AceShowbiz - The idea of being famous has great appeal. However, fame doesn't guarantee oneself be free from heartbreak. Like many others, celebrities also experience difficult breakups, either they're the ones getting dumped or the ones who decide to leave.

In the following list, these celebrities were aware of mistakes they made during their relationships. While it took a long time for them to acknowledge it, they didn't shy away from apologizing to their exes and even made public pleas to rekindle their romance.

Check out the list of stars who publicly begged their exes back.

1. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey WENN Despite fathering seven children with four different women, Nick Cannon insinuated that he still has feelings for his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" host dropped the hint through his new song "Alone", which arrived on Valentine's Day, February 14. "I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/ I'd trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at," Nick sings. Although he clarified the real meaning behind the track, saying that it "wasn't really about trying to get her back," fans were not buying his claims. They believed that the rapper/comedian made up the story after Mariah shared a rare selfie with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

2. Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian WENN/FayesVision Also wishing for a do-over with his ex is Lamar Odom. In an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother", the former NBA player confessed that he missed Khloe Kardashian, whom he was married to for four years. He told fellow houseguest Todrick Hall, "I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much." In a recent episode, Lamar admitted that he "didn't treat" Khloe right. Noting that he's "going to try my damndest" to reconnect with the reality TV star, the athlete explained in a confessional, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was." Lamar himself previously showed support for Khloe amid Tristan Thompson's paternity drama.

3. Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson WENN It was unveiled that Hayden Christensen "has been apologizing to [Rachel Bilson] non-stop" after they split for the second time in 2017. The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor and his "Jumper" co-star were previously engaged in December 2009, but they called it off in August in the following year. Now that he shares a daughter with Rachel, Hayden was reportedly "trying to convince her they should fight to keep their family together." A source told Radar Online, "Hayden's holidays have been miserable because he's on the verge of giving up hope for getting back together with Rachel."

4. Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff Instagram Aaron Carter is among stars who regretted his breakup with his ex. Back in 2014, the "I Want Candy" singer declared his love to Hilary Duff on Twitter by saying, "Don't be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever.. Like me... I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don't care what ANY of you think." Hillary, however, seemingly did not feel the same as she was married to Mike Comrie at that time. "I don't know how I feel. I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously I'm still married, and I have a baby and we kind of just... [We] don't know each other," the singer, who has been married to Matthew Koma since 2019, pointed out.

5. Alexander 'AE' Edwards and Amber Rose WENN/FayesVision While Alexander "AE" Edwards initially showed no remorese for cheating on Amber Rose, he eventually apologized to his ex and baby mama. In November 2021, he wrote on Instagram, "I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberrose. You didn't deserve what I did to you. I'm sorry for the pain I caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian." Luckily, Amber forgave him despite ranting about his infidelities months prior. In December, the on-again couple went on a trip to Dubai together. During their vacation, the record executive flaunted their rekindled relationship by sharing a photo of the two by the beach and a video from a night out.

6. Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Instagram Begging for a second chance from his ex was also Safaree Samuels. In an episode of "VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition", Safaree apologized to his estranged wife Erica Mena and declared that he still loves her. Acknowledging that his "energy [was] so f**ked up," Safaree told Erica, "I don't know what's wrong with me." The former video vixen, who filed for divorce while they were expecting their second child together, then told the rapper to "take the relationship off the table" so they could focus on co-parenting. In response, Safaree said, "Yeah but I feel like I don't want to lose you."

7. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Instagram It was hard for Scott Disick to let go of Kourtney Kardashian. The "Flip It Like Disick" alum, who split from Kourtney in 2015 after years of romance, declared in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that he's ready to marry her. "I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now," Scott told Kourtney during a family dinner. Opposing the idea, the mother of three said, "Or when you want to work on yourself." Unfortunately, it might be a little too late for Scott to win his ex's heart back since she's now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

8. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Tiger Woods seemingly regretted cheating on his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. National Enquirer reported in November 2021 that the professional golfer "wants to remarry Nordegren and he's offering a huge chunk of change to get her back."

According to the outlet, the athlete even proposed to his former spouse on Christmas 2020. As for the model, she reportedly has considered the proposal but wanted a $350 million anti-cheating clause added to the contract. A source further shared, "Tiger didn't even balk at the demand. Even though his accountants think he's crazy, he's ready to sign the pre-nup and set a wedding date."

9. Diddy and Cassie WENN/Ivan Nikolov While he already broke up with Cassie, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs let everyone know that she still meant the world to him. Back in 2018, the hip-hop mogul shared a screenshot of "The Lady in My Life" by Michael Jackson and wrote, "If anyone sees Cassie this weekend please tell her to listen to this song 100 times." The public plea seemingly worked as Diddy and Cassie reportedly got back together in the following year. However, the relationship didn't last as Cassie is now maried to Alex Fine. As for Diddy, he was recently linked romantically to Joie Chavis and Yung Miami.

10. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WENN/Avalon Kanye West has not given up hope of saving his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Although the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum is now dating Pete Davidson, the "Famous" rapper keeps shooting his shot with his estranged wife, both through his music and social media. Kanye first begged Kim to "come back" when he was performing at "Donda" listening party last August. Recently, the father of four doubled down on his plea as he constantly attacked Pete on Instagram. The rapper himself, who just split from Julia Fox, has officially objected to his ex's request to be declared single amid their divorce.