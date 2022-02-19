Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Instagram Celebrity

After the city's officials bring up her old tweet in which she claimed the COVID vaccine caused swollen testicles, the 'Do We Have a Problem?' rapper calls them out for fear mongering.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is still dragged online for her old tweet about COVID-19 vaccine and she isn't having it. Months after she made the controversial claims that the vaccine caused swollen testicles, the raptress has been trolled by public health officials, prompting her to clap back.

It all started after the Trinidadian star tweeted on Wednesday, February 16, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about." Seeing this, the Philadelphia Public Health Department brought up her old tweet about COVID vaccine.

The health department shared Nicki's old tweet which read, "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," and added the eyes emoji.

Catching wind of the shade, Nicki didn't remain silent. In her response, she accused the health officials of shaming and fear mongering as writing, "Philadelphia's public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I've never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you?"

Back in September 2021, Nicki's tweet about the vaccine sparked a debate as Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was forced to clarify her statement. "We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false," the minister said in a news conference. "Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event."

Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned her about spreading misinformation regarding the vaccine, saying, "The answer to that is a resounding no. There's no evidence that it happens." He added, "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that has no (scientific) basis, except as a one-off anecdote. That's not how science works."

Following the backlash, the "Anaconda" hitmaker claimed, "I'm in Twitter jail y'all. They didn't like what I was saying over there on that block." She went on stating, "I guess my poll was gonna be… Asking questions is OK. I like being fkng dumb. Then boom. Can't tweet."