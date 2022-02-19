Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys and Kanye West Unleash 'City of Gods' Music Video

Music

Arriving earlier this month, the track will appear on the New York rapper's forthcoming album 'B.I.B.L.E', which the billionaire Yeezy designer is executive producing.

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys have given "City of God" a music video treatment. The trio unleashed its black-and-white visuals on Friday, February 18.

Fivio dedicated the clip to his close friend and collaborator Tahjay "T Dott" Dobson, who was fatally shot in New York City earlier this month. Footage of the late rapper was shown towards the end of the video.

While Fivio used the track to pay tribute to the late Pop Smoke, Kanye took a chance to diss Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL/ When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," he raps.

"They act like they love you, they don't even like you/ They throw a party, won't even invite you," the Yeezy designer continues. "I seen the same thing happen to Michael/ You black and you rich, they sayin' you psycho, it's like a cycle/ If you text me anything hype, you better text back and say it's a typo."

At some point, Kanye seemingly hinted at the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu series, "The Kardashians". He rhymes, "I got a feeling they in they feelings/ They filmin' a show, but won't show it."

"City of Gods" will appear on Fivio forthcoming album "B.I.B.L.E", which the "Famous" is executive producing. The two hip-hop stars previously worked together on one of "Donda" songs, "Off the Grid".

Kanye himself is set to release his own new project, "Donda 2", on Tuesday, February 22. However, the father of four announced that the album will "only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube."

"Today artists get just 12 [percent] of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system," Kanye furthe explained regarding his decision. "It's time to take control and build our own."