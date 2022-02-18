 
 

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player
WENN/Instar
Music

The rapper/fashion designer also announces that he will hold a live concert at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida to celebrate the release of the new album.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's upcoming album "Donda 2" won't be hitting any streaming services. The rapper recently announced that he will exclusively release the record on his own platform, Stem Player.

The 44-year-old made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday night, February 17. "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube," he declared.

"Today artists get just 12 [percent] of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian added. "It's time to take control and build our own."

The post has since been deleted. Hoours later, Ye announced that he will hold a live concert in Miami. "KANYE WEST Live Concert 2 22 22 Loan Depot Park Miami, FL get tickets now at Livenation.com," he penned.

  See also...

The "Famous" spitter then unleashed a teaser of his new music. Alongside the audio clip, he wrote, "You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day."

The announcement arrived after Ye announced on Saturday that Kid Cudi won't appear on "Donda 2" because "he's friends" with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim. It prompted the two musicians to trade shots at each other online.

However, on Wednesday, Ye extended an olive branch to Cudi. He shared a note posted by the latter one day prior that read, "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," Alongside the snap, the G.O.O.D Music founder simply wrote, "Love you family," while tagging Cudi.

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Warns Julia Fox She'll Get 'Paralyzed' for Threatening Her With Physical Violence
Related Posts
Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson on Instagram Despite His Disdain for the Comedian

Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson on Instagram Despite His Disdain for the Comedian

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

Most Read
Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message
Music

Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player