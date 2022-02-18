Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Will Only Be Available on His Stem Player

WENN/Instar Music

The rapper/fashion designer also announces that he will hold a live concert at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida to celebrate the release of the new album.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's upcoming album "Donda 2" won't be hitting any streaming services. The rapper recently announced that he will exclusively release the record on his own platform, Stem Player.

The 44-year-old made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday night, February 17. "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube," he declared.

"Today artists get just 12 [percent] of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian added. "It's time to take control and build our own."

The post has since been deleted. Hoours later, Ye announced that he will hold a live concert in Miami. "KANYE WEST Live Concert 2 22 22 Loan Depot Park Miami, FL get tickets now at Livenation.com," he penned.

The "Famous" spitter then unleashed a teaser of his new music. Alongside the audio clip, he wrote, "You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day."

The announcement arrived after Ye announced on Saturday that Kid Cudi won't appear on "Donda 2" because "he's friends" with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim. It prompted the two musicians to trade shots at each other online.

However, on Wednesday, Ye extended an olive branch to Cudi. He shared a note posted by the latter one day prior that read, "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," Alongside the snap, the G.O.O.D Music founder simply wrote, "Love you family," while tagging Cudi.