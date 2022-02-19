Queen Naija and Big Sean Prove Haters Wrong With 'Hate Our Love'

Music

The Michigan songstress previously said in a statement that with the track, she wants to remind people not to 'let anybody come in between anything or anyone that you love.'

AceShowbiz - Queen Naija and Big Sean have treated their fans to a music video for "Hate Our Love". In the visuals, which was released on Friday, February 18, the singer and the rapper star as lovers who prove how strong their relationship is despite public outcry.

The clip opens with DJ Envy promoting the track on his radio show. Sean later pops up as he sits on a stoop in New York City. "Dead your exes, don't let them haunt you/ You know if they want what's best for them then they still want you," he rhymes.

The emcee later reunites with Naija, who harmonizes in the chorus, "They hate our love/ Want to see us fall/ They want to see us fall." She continues, "They be hating on us / Wishing we would fall (Woah, woah)/ Can't wait to see us fall."

Naija and Sean dropped "Hate Our Love" earlier this month. Speaking about the Mike Woods-produced track, Naija said in a statement, "What I'd like for people to take away from 'Hate Our Love' is don't let anybody come in between anything or anyone that you love."

"I'm so excited to finally collaborate with Big Sean on a record," the Michigan songstress further shared. "It's been a dream of mine for a while now. With both of us being from Detroit, it felt like the perfect match up and I hope everyone loves the song!"

The song marks Naija and Sean's first collaboration. Aside from teaming up with the R&B songstress, the hip-hop star divulged on February 3 that he has been "working on [a] new album and new 'TWENTY88' " with Jhene Aiko. The Detroit rapper went on to explain during an Instagram Live, "S**t, we've been working on it for a little bit… It's coming along good, though."