 
 

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Music

The billionaire Yeezy designer has been calling out his estranged wife and her family on social media after news about her dating the comedian made media headlines.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemed to have things left to say to Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Being featured on Fivio Foreign's new track "City of Gods" ft. Alicia Keys and Playboi Carti, the Yeezy designer took an opportunity to throw shades at the new couple.

"This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to 'SNL' (What?)/ When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the billionaire emcee raps. "They act like they love you, they don't even like you/ They throw a party, won't even invite you/ I seen the same thing happen to Michael/ You Black and you rich, they sayin' you psycho (What?), it's like a cycle."

At some point, Kanye seemingly hinted at the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu series, "The Kardashians". He rhymes, "I got a feeling they in they feelings/ They filmin' a show, but won't show it."

This was not the first time for Kanye to diss Pete for dating his estranged wife Kim. On his new collaboration with The Game titled "Eazy", the father of four raps, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Though so, instead of feeling intimidated by Kanye's threat, Pete decided to poke fun at the boyfriend of Julia Fox. In a new Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's Mayo, the "Saturday Night Live" star joked that he's "very hittable" after being tackled by former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Kanye has been calling out Kim and her family on social media after news about her dating Pete made media headlines. The hip-hop mogul, however, recently posted on Instagram a compilation picture of Kim and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, from her Vogue interview and begged, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

As for Julia, she said she doesn't mind with Kanye's comments about wanting to have his family back. "I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," the "Uncut Gems" actress said on "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

