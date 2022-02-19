 
 

Fans Send Well Wishes to Niall Horan After He Fell 'Extremely Ill' During a Flight

Fans Send Well Wishes to Niall Horan After He Fell 'Extremely Ill' During a Flight
The One Direction member, who was heading back to the United Kingdom after watching Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, thanks British Airways for their good service.

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan sparked concerns after revealing that he fell "extremely ill" during a flight. After the One Direction member came forward with his health condition, many social media users sent him well wishes.

Making use of Twitter on Thursday, February 17, the singer thanked "the staff on that @British_Airways flight" for their service. He then noted, "I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me."

The post has since been flooded with sweet messages from his online devotees. "hope you'll get well soon x take care and don't drink coffee when ur feeling ill it's not good for you to drink Caffeine when you feel sick, drink stuff like fruit juice and yk, always good a hot milk with honey and liters of soup," one user replied.

"aww Nial, I hope you get better soon, you deserve the best! make sure youre eating and sleeping enough. take care, we all love you so so much, thank you for everything," a different user added. A third chimed in, "Hope you're okay? get some rest Nialler, feel better soo."

Niall's post didn't go unnoticed by the airline, which responded back, "Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."

Niall, who was heading back to the U.K. after watching Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, did not offer further information regarding his health issue. However, a source told Daily Mail, "He seemed fine when boarding and early on in the flight, but later on had wet, cold towels around his head and neck. On final descent he was vomiting quite violently."

"The crew were indeed superb, could not have done any more for him, and called ahead for BA Special Services to meet him on the plane and escort him through the border and to baggage reclaim," the insider continued. "He actually very kindly signed an autograph for me to give to a friend whilst we were waiting for our bags, and could not have been more polite and welcoming. He seemed a little bit better at baggage reclaim."

