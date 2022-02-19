'RHOSLC' Trailer: Lisa Barlow Storms Off Season 2 Reunion Set After Arguing With Producers

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - The season 2 reunion of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" will definitely be dramatic. The wild ride of the special is teased in a new sneak peek which was released on Friday, February 18.

In the bombshell teaser, Lisa can be seen blaming producers for calling co-star Meredith Marks a "w***e" who "f**ked half of New York." She blamed them for airing her hot-mic rant which led to her being ostracized by other Housewives.

Host Andy Cohen asks her about the tirade against Meredith during cast trip to Zion National Park in Utah. "It kind of seemed like some sort of a truth dump for you," he notes, before asking, "Do you think she's a whore?"

Lisa tries to backtrack on her previous statements, but then Meredith chimed in, "The venom and the hatred that the delivery came with is what resonated. I was sick."

Other co-stars also weigh in on the matter, with Jen Shah calling Lisa a "b***h." To that, Lisa says while in tears, "I just feel like everybody here wants to break me all the time."

Elsewhere in the teaser, Lisa can be seen telling someone in her dressing room. "You guys knew what you were doing when you put that in there." She adds, "Like, I was on a rant. I just think what you guys did just gave them all a reason to f**ing say, 'That's who you are! That's who you are!' "

Seemingly having had enough, she dramatically storms off the set. "I'm done."

The controversial rant took place following a heated group dinner as Lisa felt that she wasn't supported enough by her longtime friend. "Meredith can go f**k herself. I'm done with her ’cause I'm not a f**king w***e and I don't cheat on my husband," Lisa said at the time, adding that Meredith "f**ked" half of New York.

"Fake Meredith is a piece of s**t … f**k you!" she continued. "That f**king piece of s**t garbage w***e. I f**king hate her. She's a w***e."

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" finale airs Sunday, February 20 at 9 P.M. ET on Bravo and the three-part reunion begins the next week.