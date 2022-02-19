 
 

'RHOSLC' Trailer: Lisa Barlow Storms Off Season 2 Reunion Set After Arguing With Producers

'RHOSLC' Trailer: Lisa Barlow Storms Off Season 2 Reunion Set After Arguing With Producers
Instagram
TV

In the bombshell teaser of the upcoming special, Lisa can be seen blaming producers for calling co-star Meredith Marks a 'w***e' who 'f**ked half of New York.'

  • Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - The season 2 reunion of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" will definitely be dramatic. The wild ride of the special is teased in a new sneak peek which was released on Friday, February 18.

In the bombshell teaser, Lisa can be seen blaming producers for calling co-star Meredith Marks a "w***e" who "f**ked half of New York." She blamed them for airing her hot-mic rant which led to her being ostracized by other Housewives.

Host Andy Cohen asks her about the tirade against Meredith during cast trip to Zion National Park in Utah. "It kind of seemed like some sort of a truth dump for you," he notes, before asking, "Do you think she's a whore?"

Lisa tries to backtrack on her previous statements, but then Meredith chimed in, "The venom and the hatred that the delivery came with is what resonated. I was sick."

Other co-stars also weigh in on the matter, with Jen Shah calling Lisa a "b***h." To that, Lisa says while in tears, "I just feel like everybody here wants to break me all the time."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the teaser, Lisa can be seen telling someone in her dressing room. "You guys knew what you were doing when you put that in there." She adds, "Like, I was on a rant. I just think what you guys did just gave them all a reason to f**ing say, 'That's who you are! That's who you are!' "

Seemingly having had enough, she dramatically storms off the set. "I'm done."

The controversial rant took place following a heated group dinner as Lisa felt that she wasn't supported enough by her longtime friend. "Meredith can go f**k herself. I'm done with her ’cause I'm not a f**king w***e and I don't cheat on my husband," Lisa said at the time, adding that Meredith "f**ked" half of New York.

"Fake Meredith is a piece of s**t … f**k you!" she continued. "That f**king piece of s**t garbage w***e. I f**king hate her. She's a w***e."

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" finale airs Sunday, February 20 at 9 P.M. ET on Bravo and the three-part reunion begins the next week.

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Files to Officially Change Name to Kelly Brianne Amid Divorce

Fans Send Well Wishes to Niall Horan After He Fell 'Extremely Ill' During a Flight
Related Posts
'RHOSLC': Mary Cosby's Unfair Treatment to Other Ladies Prompts Fights During Cinco de Mayo Dinner

'RHOSLC': Mary Cosby's Unfair Treatment to Other Ladies Prompts Fights During Cinco de Mayo Dinner

Jennie Nguyen Puts the Blame on Social Media Team Following 'RHOSLC' Firing

Jennie Nguyen Puts the Blame on Social Media Team Following 'RHOSLC' Firing

Jennie Nguyen Vows to Speak Her 'Truth' After 'RHOSLC' Firing

Jennie Nguyen Vows to Speak Her 'Truth' After 'RHOSLC' Firing

Bravo Fires Jennie Nguyen From 'RHOSLC' Following Backlash Over Racist Posts

Bravo Fires Jennie Nguyen From 'RHOSLC' Following Backlash Over Racist Posts

Most Read
Wendy Williams Vows She's 'Going Back Stronger' in New Video on Personal Instagram Page
TV

Wendy Williams Vows She's 'Going Back Stronger' in New Video on Personal Instagram Page

'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson Fight Over Their Past Infidelities in 'Marriage Boot Camp' Trailer

A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson Fight Over Their Past Infidelities in 'Marriage Boot Camp' Trailer

Viola Davis Nails Michelle Obama in 'The First Lady' Trailer

Viola Davis Nails Michelle Obama in 'The First Lady' Trailer

Trevor Noah Criticizes Clickbait Responses to India.Arie's 'The Daily Show' Interview

Trevor Noah Criticizes Clickbait Responses to India.Arie's 'The Daily Show' Interview

20th Century Fox Responds to Rockmond Dunbar's Discrimination Suit After '9-1-1' Vaccine Exit

20th Century Fox Responds to Rockmond Dunbar's Discrimination Suit After '9-1-1' Vaccine Exit

'Yellowstone' Actor to Skip SAG Awards After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

'Yellowstone' Actor to Skip SAG Awards After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

'Stranger Things' Will End With Season 5, Duffer Bros Tease Potential Spin-Offs

'Stranger Things' Will End With Season 5, Duffer Bros Tease Potential Spin-Offs

Donald Glover Explains Why 'Atlanta' Ends With Season 4

Donald Glover Explains Why 'Atlanta' Ends With Season 4

'RHOSLC' Trailer: Lisa Barlow Storms Off Season 2 Reunion Set After Arguing With Producers

'RHOSLC' Trailer: Lisa Barlow Storms Off Season 2 Reunion Set After Arguing With Producers