Beyonce and Zendaya Reportedly in Talks to Recreate 1959's 'Imitation of Life'

Instagram Movie

The 'If I Were a Boy' songstress and the 'Euphoria' star reportedly have had early discussions about teaming up for a remake of the classic film adaptation of Fannie Hurst's novel of the same name.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles and Zendaya Coleman could be joining forces for their next big screen project. Two of the most in-demand celebrities in showbiz nowadays are reportedly in talks to recreate 1959's "Imitation of Life".

Per The Sun, the R&B diva is up to be involved as producer, while the Emmy Award-winning actress is eyeing a major role. It's unclear which role that is offered to her, but it's likely that she will play the character of Sarah Jane, a black girl whose fair skin allows her to pass for white.

" 'Imitation of Life' is renowned in the film world because of the issues it tackled - and they seem more relevant than ever right now," a source tells the site. "Everyone wants Zendaya in their films at the moment but it feels like this could be the movie to take her to the next level and really get some awards buzz."

As for Beyonce's interest in the project, the so-called movie insider says, "Beyonce has dipped her toe in a few projects, like Disney's ['The Lion King (2019)'], voicing the part of lioness Nala. But now she wants a project she can really sink her teeth into, so she is very interested."

Should the talks come together, this won't be the first time Beyonce and Zendaya are teaming up. The 25-year-old actress/singer previously starred in Queen Bey's 2016 music video for "All Night".

At the time, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star talked about working with her idol. "I'm just obsessed with Beyonce and have been since my birth," she gushed. "Just to be there and really learn from her and see how amazing she is, how detail-oriented, it was cool to just sit back and watch."

1959's "Imitation of Life" is a remake of John M. Stahl's 1934 movie and a second film adaptation of Fannie Hurst's 1933 novel of the same name. It tackles issues of race, class and gender and was directed by Douglas Sirk, with Lana Turner, John Gavin and Sandra Dee among the cast.