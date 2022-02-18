Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker is apparently not expecting another child with Orlando Bloom as she shows off her tummy and underboob while shooting the upcoming season of the reality competition show in Hawaii.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is seemingly not expecting another child with Orlando Bloom. The "California Gurls" hitmaker has slammed rumors that she's pregnant again as she flashed her midriff while shooting the upcoming season of "American Idol".

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, February 17, the 37-year-old TV judge could be seen taking a break while filming the reality competition show. In the snapshots, she showed off her tummy as she wore a white skirt with frayed strings dangling below the knees.

Katy also donned a matching high-cut crop top that a little bit exposed her underboob. The Grammy-winning artist added a Hawaiian purple lei to complete her look. She later changed her top into a delicate beaded tank top with thick straps to match a belt that was placed atop her hips.

For the outing, Katy let loose her long black hair and parted it down in the middle. At one point, the pop star, who first joined "American Idol" judges' panel in 2017, was also seen dancing with fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest while filming a promo for the show.

Apparently, Katy didn't go to Hawaii alone. Her fiance Orlando was also caught in the tropical paradise taking their 1-year-old daughter Daisy for a walk as she's strapped to the doting dad's chest. The "Carnival Row" actor was seen sporting a white shirt, a matching baseball cap and red shorts that showcased his tanned legs.

The pregnancy rumors stemmed after it's reported that Katy and Orlando were in a "great groove" as they're planning to add another member to their family. Last month, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the "Dark Horse" songstress and the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor want to expand their family.

"Katy and Orlando are so happy. They're doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove," the insider said. "They want to expand their family. They're both super supportive of each other's careers and love parenting together."