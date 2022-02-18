Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker gets heated after the conservative political commentator mocked the Bronx femcee over her alleged lack of knowledge about the country's government system.

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens has reignited her feud with Cardi B. The Republican political commentator has enraged the Grammy Award-winning artist after she mocked the latter, calling her "uneducated."

Catching wind of Candace's comments about her, Cardi didn't waste any time to clap back. Underneath The Neighborhood Post's post of a video in which the author talked about her, the Bronx femcee fiercely responded, "What's embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month to she threatened to sue wit NO CASE......" She went on questioning Candace's own intelligence as adding, "Like how smart you are and don't even know the law?"

In an episode of the "Full Send Podcast", Candace was asked what started her beef with Cardi. Admitting that she didn't even remember what triggered their feud, the talk show host began mocking the "WAP" raptress, "Cardi is…it's incredible how uneducated she is."

"She literally doesn't know what country she's in, how the country works," the 32-year-old stated. She went on claiming that when Cardi types, there are a lot of typos, and at the same time "she's mouthing off and saying things she literally doesn't understand. I don't even think she understands like congress has a senate and house of representative. She has no idea what she's talking about."

During the same interview, Candace took a jab at LeBron James, similarly insinuating that he's not smart. "I don't think LeBron means to do bad, I just don't think he's that smart. I really do think LeBron James is low IQ," she said. She further argued, "I've heard him speak about issues and he's so wrong. But I think he carries with him an arrogance, which isn't hard when you're being called a King."

LeBron has not responded to Candace's diss. The activist has several times taken shots at the athlete on Twitter. In November 2021, after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges for the Kenosha unrest shooting case, she posted a meme of crying LeBron with Kyle appearing to wipe the athlete's tears.

The NBA star previously blasted Kyle for crying during trial. "What tears????? I didn't see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," he tweeted earlier that month.