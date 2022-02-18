Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters

https://www.oscars.org/ Movie

Nominees and guests at the forthcoming next month's Academy Awards have to show proof of vaccination and two negative PCR tests, but the Academy will rely on testing alone for presenters and performers.

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Oscars has decided on its COVID-19 policy. Roughly a month before the 94th annual Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday, February 17 that it will apply stricter rules to attendees at the upcoming ceremony.

As first reported by the New York Times, all nominees and invited guests at next month's event must show proof of vaccination and two negative PCR tests. Performers and presenters, on the other hand, will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously, adhering to COVID safety protocols set by L.A. County's Department of Health.

According to a source close to the situation, the decision to not require proof of vaccination for presenters and performers falls under the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions. The agreement gives production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A - the production's cast and the crew working closest with the actors - but it is not a requirement.

Moreover, this year's Oscars will only invite 2,500 people or 75% of the venue's normal capacity, which is 3,317 people at maximum. Those seated in the orchestra and parterre sections of the theater will not be required to wear face masks, but will be seating farther apart from one another than usual. Those in the mezzanine, however, must wear a face covering as they will be more tightly situated.

Prior to this, there were reports that the Academy was not planning to require proof of vaccinations or masks for those attending the event. Though the Academy never confirmed or denied the policy, it prompted swift backlash from former Oscars host Seth MacFarlane and many others.

The 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27 with a trio of hosts, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea, but, I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies," Schumer said when the news was officially announced on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

Hall added in a joint statement, "We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while." Oscars producer Will Packer called the team "three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles" who will bring a distinct flair to the program.