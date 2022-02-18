Simon Cowell Back to Riding E-Bike After Breaking His Arm Following Horror Accident: 'I Was Lucky'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Unfortunately, the longtime judge of 'America's Got Talent' says that he 'had to get off' his bike after his 8-year-old son Eric 'went crazy' as he spotted him riding on his bike.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is back on the road after breaking his arm following a horror electric bike accident. The longtime judge of "America's Got Talent" admitted that he feels "lucky" as he's able to ride his bike again.

"I actually went on one yesterday and I went out in the road, but I thought, the expression, 'you gotta get back on your bike?' So, I thought, 'I am just going to get back on my bike,' so I did," the "Britain's Got Talent" judge spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 17 about riding again after his accident. "I was with Eric, he spotted me. He went crazy. I had to get off the bike and walk him back to my hotel room."

Simon also told the outlet that he feels lucky his biking accidents, which happened twice within a year, weren't any worse. "I was lucky both times," said "The X Factor" judge. "When I broke my back, I broke my wrist, it could have been a lot worse, so you kind of learn something from the experience."

Simon broke his arm after falling off his bike earlier this month. The TV judge was rushed to a hospital shortly after the terrifying accident. "He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," an informant detailed the mishap. "He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

"Stupidly, Simon wasn't wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face. He looked like something from 'Phantom of the Opera'," the insider added. "Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn't be run over."

Following the harrowing incident. Simon, who recently caught COVID-19, said that he's "a bit of a nutter." The music mogul then vowed to wear life-saving gear when biking. "I'll definitely wear a helmet next time," so he promised.

Simon was also hospitalized for an accident involving an electric bike in August 2020. At the time, the former "American Idol" judge underwent surgery after he fell while testing out a bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California home.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," Simon's rep explained. A metal rod was inserted in his back during six hours of surgery.