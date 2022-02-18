 
 

Simon Cowell Back to Riding E-Bike After Breaking His Arm Following Horror Accident: 'I Was Lucky'

Simon Cowell Back to Riding E-Bike After Breaking His Arm Following Horror Accident: 'I Was Lucky'
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Unfortunately, the longtime judge of 'America's Got Talent' says that he 'had to get off' his bike after his 8-year-old son Eric 'went crazy' as he spotted him riding on his bike.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is back on the road after breaking his arm following a horror electric bike accident. The longtime judge of "America's Got Talent" admitted that he feels "lucky" as he's able to ride his bike again.

"I actually went on one yesterday and I went out in the road, but I thought, the expression, 'you gotta get back on your bike?' So, I thought, 'I am just going to get back on my bike,' so I did," the "Britain's Got Talent" judge spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 17 about riding again after his accident. "I was with Eric, he spotted me. He went crazy. I had to get off the bike and walk him back to my hotel room."

Simon also told the outlet that he feels lucky his biking accidents, which happened twice within a year, weren't any worse. "I was lucky both times," said "The X Factor" judge. "When I broke my back, I broke my wrist, it could have been a lot worse, so you kind of learn something from the experience."

Simon broke his arm after falling off his bike earlier this month. The TV judge was rushed to a hospital shortly after the terrifying accident. "He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," an informant detailed the mishap. "He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

  See also...

"Stupidly, Simon wasn't wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face. He looked like something from 'Phantom of the Opera'," the insider added. "Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn't be run over."

Following the harrowing incident. Simon, who recently caught COVID-19, said that he's "a bit of a nutter." The music mogul then vowed to wear life-saving gear when biking. "I'll definitely wear a helmet next time," so he promised.

Simon was also hospitalized for an accident involving an electric bike in August 2020. At the time, the former "American Idol" judge underwent surgery after he fell while testing out a bike in the courtyard of his Malibu, California home.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," Simon's rep explained. A metal rod was inserted in his back during six hours of surgery.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Oscars to Require COVID Vaccines for Attendees, but More Lenient to Performers and Presenters
Related Posts
Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell Vows to 'Wear a Helmet Next Time' After Latest Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell Vows to 'Wear a Helmet Next Time' After Latest Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Absolutely Fine' After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Terrifying E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Absolutely Fine' After Being Rushed to Hospital Following Terrifying E-Bike Accident

Celebrities Who Kick Off 2022 With Engagement

Celebrities Who Kick Off 2022 With Engagement

Most Read
Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner
Celebrity

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Hugh Hefner's Ex-GF Sondra Theodore Says She Once Caught Him Engaging in Beastiality

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Shanseea Addresses Photo of Her Holding Hands With London On Da Track at Super Bowl LVI

Shanseea Addresses Photo of Her Holding Hands With London On Da Track at Super Bowl LVI

Marilyn Manson and Wife Attend Kanye West's Sunday Service in First Sighting Since Rape Allegations

Marilyn Manson and Wife Attend Kanye West's Sunday Service in First Sighting Since Rape Allegations