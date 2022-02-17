 
 

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'
Instagram
Celebrity

Responding to the backlash, the 'No More Drama' hitmaker says that she doesn't 'pay attention to all of that' as it's only 'a small conversation compared to how huge' the moment was.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mary J. Blige has shared her thoughts on the backlash over Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. In a new interview, the "Family Affair" hitmaker insisted that she's unfazed by the criticism as she "really [doesn't] care."

The Grammy-winning singer discussed the matter during the Wednesday, February 16 interview with Hot 97's Ebro Darden. "There's definitely an energy around people feeling as if the performance at halftime was somehow, uh, it was too raunchy, or it was too real," host Ebro told the 51-year-old musician, before asking, "Or, 'How did these gangster rappers get on stage?' Have you seen that conversation at all?"

"No, I haven't," Mary responded. She explained, "That's a small conversation compared to how huge that is. Like, hip-hop is here. It's more than just a small thing. It's just as big as rock 'n' roll right now."

Mary further stressed that she doesn't "pay attention to all of that." The "No More Drama" songstress went on saying, "I'm just paying attention to how we got raised up. Someone looked at us -- well, somebody looked at [Dr. Dre] and said, 'We need you.' And Dre looked at me and said, 'I want you.' And so on and so forth with all his friends. So, I really don't care about [the backlash]."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the conversation, Mary admitted that the gig was one of the best moments of her life. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also shared that she "was nervous until [she] got on the stage." She told host Ebro, "I was nervous in all the rehearsals -- everybody was nervous. Everyone. But that was a huge moment."

On Sunday, Mary took the stage at Inglewood's SoFi stadium alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Eminem with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak making surprise appearances. At the time, Mary, who wore white crystal bodysuit and thigh-high boots, wowed the audience with her hit songs "Family Affair" and "No More Drama".

Also facing heavy criticism following the spectacular show was 50 Cent. The "In Da House" rapper was fat-shamed for being "too fat" to hang upside down while rapping his verses. While the 46-year-old hip-hop star didn't explicitly address the fat-shaming, he shared a meme of D12 rapper Bizarre hanging upside down in the 2004 "My Band" video with a caption that read, "Who the f**k did this?"

You can share this post!

Shanna Moakler Denies Claims She's 'Obsessed' With Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Romance

DJ Akademiks Revisits Nicki Minaj's Alleged Threats, Discusses Her 'Solid' Fanbase
Related Posts
Mary J. Blige Claims She Didn't Feel Beautiful Until She Split From Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige Claims She Didn't Feel Beautiful Until She Split From Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled Hype Up a Party in 'Amazing' Music Video

Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled Hype Up a Party in 'Amazing' Music Video

Mary J. Blige Leads Breast Cancer Campaign Urging Black Women to Get Mammograms

Mary J. Blige Leads Breast Cancer Campaign Urging Black Women to Get Mammograms

Mary J. Blige Credits Fans for Helping Her Overcome Suicidal Thoughts

Mary J. Blige Credits Fans for Helping Her Overcome Suicidal Thoughts

Most Read
Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter
Celebrity

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble Allegedly Exposed for Cheating on Kris Jenner

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

Azealia Banks Leaks Shocking Picture of Julia Fox Amid Their Social Media War

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent Defended by Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kardashian-Jenner Family Set to Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner

Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Public Debut on Vogue's Cover at 9 Months Old

Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Public Debut on Vogue's Cover at 9 Months Old