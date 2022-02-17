 
 

Shanna Moakler Denies Claims She's 'Obsessed' With Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Romance

When shutting down the allegations, the former Miss USA insists that she is 'really happy' in her current relationship with Matthew Rondeau despite being caught unfollowing him.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler has spoken out about her feelings toward Travis Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The former Miss USA denied claims that she's "obsessed" with her ex-husband's relationship with his fiancee.

"I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous," the model told Entertainment Tonight after her elimination from "Celebrity Big Brother". She then stressed, "But I'm really just not."

Shanna, who recently sparked split rumors after unfollowing her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, maintained, "I'm in a relationship and I'm really happy, and it's just not something that's centered in my world." She went on to elaborate, "And that's why I was so excited for this 'Big Brother' opportunity."

"Because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what's pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes," Shanna explained further. "I wanted people to see my personality and the fun side of Shanna, and not always the drama that you see in the media."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shanna acknowledged that the Kardashian-Jenner family is now a part of their kids' lives. When she was asked whether 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama might show up on the Kardashian-Jenner clan's upcoming Hulu series "The Kardashians", she jokingly said, "I won't be tuning in."

"But I think it's fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of," Shanna opined. "My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," she stressed.

"That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness," Shanna noted. "As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

Previously, Shanna blamed the Kardashian-Jenner family for ruining her family. "My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family," she said last May. She also alluded that her kids started accusing her of being an absent mom as her ex began "dating a certain person."

Shanna was also said to be "devastated" that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians after Travis got engaged to Kourtney. "She feels she's done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they've turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they're being teenagers," a source said last December.

