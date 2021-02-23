Shailene Woodley Confirms Aaron Rodgers Engagement: He's a 'Wonderful, Incredible Human Being'

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Big Little Lies' alum also offers more insights into her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, confirming that they met during the coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - It's official! The news of Shailene Woodley getting engaged to Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the town for weeks, and now "The Hunger Games" actress has officially confirmed it during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,' " so the "Big Little Lies" alum told host Jimmy Fallon in the Monday, February 22 episode of the talk show. Gushing over the NFL star, Shailene said, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being."

Despite that, the 29-year-old joked that she "never thought [she'd] be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living." The actress added, "Like, I never thought as a little girl ... 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

Shailene also offered more insights into their relationship, confirming that they met during the coronavirus pandemic. "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him,' " she playfully explained.

Admitting that she's "never even been to a football game," the "Divergent" star recalled, "We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."

Aaron shocked everyone when he announced that he's an engaged man earlier this month during his acceptance speech for the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career."

"So I'd like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field. … Off the field I've got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team," he raved, before giving his "fiancee" a shoutout. "There's so many more people I'm thankful for. Just encourage people to read books, to meditate, speak things to life, manifest the desires of your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity."

Days prior to the engagement news, Us Weekly reported that Aaron and Shailene were dating. "They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work," a source claimed at the time.