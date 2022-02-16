 
 

Trey Songz Adamantly Denies Anal Rape Accusations in New $20 Million Lawsuit

Responding to the allegations, his representative says that the 'Bottoms Up' hitmaker 'looks forward to having the facts fully aired' to defend himself as the complaints 'are false.'

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz has vehemently denied new sexual allegations against him. The "Can't Help But Wait" hitmaker is accused of anal rape in a $20 million lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.

"Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey," a representative for the 37-year-old musician told TMZ on Tuesday, February 15. "Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client."

The spokesperson went on to say, "It isn't hard to see what's happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault." The rep further stressed that "the allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired."

Trey allegedly anally raped a woman at a house party on March 24, 2016, according to the petition filed by a Jane Doe. In the legal papers, the woman stated that he suddenly turned into a "savage rapist."

The woman said that Trey invited her to a house party in Los Angeles. At the time, the singer invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex. She further explained that he asked her if he could "get that a**" on the way upstairs, to which she says she repeatedly told him "no" and to stop asking.

The alleged victim also accused Trey of throwing her to the ground, ripping her pants off, pinning her down face first and forcing his penis into her anus without her consent. The woman added she screamed in pain and begged the "Bottoms Up" crooner to stop and even tried fighting him off before noting she was overpowered.

The woman claimed she was only able to escape after Trey finished and stopped raping her. She then grabbed her clothes, except for her underwear, and ran outside to call an Uber. In the docs, the anonymous victim said her Uber driver noticed she was in distress and rerouted her to a hospital, where she insisted a sexual assault exam was performed and the police were called.

The woman, who is suing Trey for $20 million in damages, said the exam showed she had "severe anal tearing that could require surgery. " However, she admitted she didn't name Trey to police because she was "in shock and fearing for her life."

Prior to this, Dylan Gonzales spoke out about being one of Trey's alleged rape victims. When responding to the allegations by other women, the NBA player wrote on Twitter, "With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel."

However, Trey denied Dylan's claims and threatened to take legal action. "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process," his rep said, before insisting, "there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Trey is currently also facing a lawsuit by a woman named Jauhara Jeffries, who claimed she was sexually assaulted by him in Miami back in 2018. The woman claimed the crooner sexually assaulted her at the E11EVEN nightclub after they both attended P. Diddy's 2018 New Year's Eve party.

