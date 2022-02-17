Floyd Mayweather, Jr. 'Proud' of Daughter YaYa's Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy: 'Very Talented Young Kid'

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The former professional boxer also reveals in a new podcast interview that he considers the chart-topping emcee his son, adding that he only wishes 'the best for him.'

AceShowbiz - Floyd Mayweather, Jr. seemingly has changed his views on NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again). In a new interview, Floyd talked about the rapper, who has a son with his daughter YaYa Mayweather.

Of the 21-year-old, Floyd said on "The Pivot" podcast, "I'm proud of my daughter, even though she's a little young to have a baby." He added, "She's twenty-one, and she'll be twenty-two this year, but I'm proud of her."

Floyd also gushed over the "Bandit" hitmaker. "I'm proud of NBA YoungBoy, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music," the former professional boxer said. "He got a cult-like following."

Floyd also said that he considered the MC his son, adding that he only wishes "the best for him and I don't want him having beef with anyone."

He continued, "I'm gonna continue to push him and push her, both of them, to be great," adding that he loves his grandson, who's "just like his mom."

In the interview, Floyd also offered an apology to fans who didn't get his autograph. "I love my fans because without my fans and my fans pushing me and supporting me and buying pay-per-view, I wouldn't be where I'm at today," he said. "So I apologize to any and everybody that I didn't sign an autograph for or I didn't take a picture [with]."